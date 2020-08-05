This is game No. 2 of the top 40 games featuring Concordia Parish teams.
Even though Ferriday appeared to be the better team on paper, there were many so-called experts who thought the Trojans would finish the year second to Many in the Louisiana Superdome on Friday, December 13.
Scribes were looking at Many’s experience in big games.
Many lost to Welsh 28-21 in the semifinals in 2018 and to Welsh 28-18 in 2017.
Many lost to Sterlington in the semifinals in 2016.
Many defeated Kinder in 2014 for its only state championship.
Ferriday had not won a state championship since the 1950s and had not played for one since losing to John Curtis in the Superdome in 1984.
None of that was a factor in Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith's mind.
"Many has sent a lot of players to Division I schools, has been very competitive and has a lot of resources," Smith said. "They had 90 players and we had 30. I think that resonated with a lot of people. But there was no doubt in my mind we were going to win this game."
Smith also had a personal motivation for the biggest game of his career.
In 1999, Ferriday lost to Many 45-25 in a Class 2A regional playoff game.
Smith was a junior on that team.
Smith never got past the quarterfinals as a player.
"That's also been motivation for me," Smith admitted.
Ferriday also packed the Superdome, about doubling the number of fans Many brought to the game.
"People who had not been to Ferriday in 30 years were at that game," Smith said. "Everybody was so appreciative of what this team had accomplished up to the state title game."
Ferriday quarterback Kobe Dillon was playing his final game as a Trojan. He would finish the night being named Most Valuable Player.
"I remember the atmosphere," said Dillon, who will be continuing his football playing days at Hinds Community College in Raymond. "I felt like a champion just walking on the field. But I had to slow everything down and not get too excited. Coach Smith talked to us about staying right in the middle."
And that started early in the week.
The Trojans made a couple of trips to Louisiana College to get used to playing on an artificial surface.
The Trojans left two days early for New Orleans where they practiced at Tulane.
"There's no rest for the weary," said Smith while answering questions from players knocking on his office door. "But I'll get to rest when it's all over."
Many lost its first three games to Union, Natchitoches Central and North DeSoto before winning seven straight to finish the regular season at 7-3 and go into the playoffs as the No. 2 team.
The Tigers defeated Vidalia 59-0 in their first round playoff game before eliminating East Feliciana, Pine and Kentwood.
"They are very physical," Smith said. "They play smash-mouth football. We need to make sure we are lined up properly. It's going to be a downhill football game. We have to play our brand of ball."
Ferriday had a couple of hiccups early in the state championship contest. But once the Trojans began clicking on offense and defense it was all Ferriday High.
"This was big for the town, kids, staff and community," Smith said. "Our big-time players came up with big-time plays."
Ferriday finished with 521 offensive yards and 21 first downs. The Junkyard Dog defense allowed only 218 yards, with 50 of those yards coming on Many's first drive of the game.
"I can't explain how hard these kids worked all year round," Smith said. "They put in the work and reaped the benefits."
Ferriday High was the second-highest Louisiana high school team in scoring at 49.3, just behind top-ranked Calvary at 52.9.
The Trojan defense ranked fifth in the state, allowing 10.1 points a game.
Ferriday lost to John Curtis 23-7 in the 1984 Class 2A state championship game in its only other Superdome appearance.
Ferriday High's Bulldogs won four straight championships from 1953-56.
For the third straight playoff game, Ferriday fell behind early with the opposing team scoring on its opening possession as Many started from its own 37-yard line and moved to the Ferriday 13, where Trotter Lafolette connected on a 30-yard field goal with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.
"The first quarter went pretty much as planned," said Many head coach Jess Curtis. "We would have liked to have had a touchdown instead of a field goal, but we felt good at the point."
After not allowing a team to score on its first possession for 11 straight weeks since the season-opener, the Trojans' opponents scored on their first possession the past three weeks.
"We've been starting out slow defensively the past couple of weeks, but getting hit in the mouth early seems to have woken us up," Smith said. "I was a little concerned because that's what they wanted to do was control the clock with ground and pound. But we were able to come back and score so that was big."
Ferriday took the lead for good with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Dillon to Elijah White just over the outstretched fingers of Many defensive back Ze'Quarrius Rhone. The conversion failed.
Midway through the second quarter, Ferriday junior defensive end Kylyn Lewis sacked Rhone, causing a fumble that was recovered by Trojan defensive lineman Roosevelt Davis at the Many 31.
"I knew it was going to be play-action," Lewis said. "I looked over at the sideline and Coach Smith told me to go get him. I didn't know he fumbled until I saw Roosevelt with the ball."
"That was a pivotal point in the game," Curtis said.
An end around by White carried the ball 12 yards to the Many 18.
Facing fourth-and-10 at the Tiger 18, Dillon passed to Kobe Johnson to the 6-yard line. Three plays later, Johnson scored from 11 yards out.
"That was perfect ball placement," Smith said of Dillon's pass to get the first down. "He made that on the run. Once he made that pass I knew he was locked in."
Dillon was named Most Outstanding Player of the Game after accounting for 225 yards and four touchdowns. The senior Trojan quarterback was 8-of-12 for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 51 yards and two TDs.
Dillon pitched a shuffle pass to Blake Tarver on the conversion for a 14-3 Trojan lead.
Ferriday stopped Many on fourth-and-four which led to a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dillon to White to give Ferriday a 20-3 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first half.
"That was a mistake on my part going for it there," Curtis said. "The game kind of got away from us there."
"I can't believe he (Curtis) ran the same play twice," Smith said."I was expecting some sort of play action. That was a big momentum swing. They had an opportunity to get back in the game."
Ferriday got the ball at their own 11 on a Many punt with 1:52 remaining.
After a 5-yard loss, Dillon threw a short pass to Byron Milligan who zigged-zagged past two defenders before speeding down the sideline on his way to the Many 13-yard lone for an 83-yard play — the longest pass play ever in a Class 2A contest. On the next play, Dillon ran 13 yards for the score to and ran in the conversion for a 28-3 lead which they held into halftime.
"I saw where coach signaled in the play," Milligan said. "I found an open spot and Kobe got me the ball. I was just trying to make something happen. I was hoping to score."
And as far as breaking a Class 2A state championship record?
"It feels good to be part of history," he said
Many appeared to fumble on the ensuing kickoff with Damion Milligan recovering at the Ferriday 47.
Time out was called and the play was under review.
The video board at the Superdome showed the play over and over, and with each showing Trojan fans cheered mightily as it was obvious the ball came out before the Many player was down.
But then the head official said the play stands.
A throng of boos rang out from the very large Ferriday contingent, which is nothing new in the Superdome over the past year.
"I have no idea what they were looking at," Smith said. "It was blatant that the ball was out and we recovered it. They said there was no clear recovery. But we came up with the ball."
Many threw an incomplete pass and then ran the ball to run out the clock.
Ferriday scored on its first possession of the second half, going 87 yards in nine plays with Tevyn Byrd going in from three yards and running in the conversion.
Many scored its first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter on a 15-yard run by Terrence Williams
Dillon scored on a 15-yard run with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter and ran in the conversion for a 34-11 lead.
"Their quarterback (Dillon) is the best I have coached against in the last 10 years," Curtis said.
A lateral pass from Dillon to Justin Burns turned into a 19-yard scoring play that put the Trojans up 40-11 going into the final period.
Milligan added a 3-yard run and conversion and Dillon scored on a 37-yard run to complete the scoring for a 56-17 win.
Milligan finished with 178 yards on 12 carries.
Many was led by Williams with 86 yards on 18 carries. Shamarion Wiseman had 108 rushing yards on 30 carries.
Lewis finished with 12 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
"We knew we had to focus on their running backs because they are a running team," Lewis said. "We had to get their running back down. We knew they didn't want to throw the ball."
Byrd collected 10 tackles.
Ferriday finished its season at 14-1.
"it's an amazing feeling," Lewis said. "I want to do it again."
"It's still kind of surreal," Smith said. "To be able to do something you've always dreamed about doing is something we will all never forget."
Dillon was named Class 2 Offensive Most Valuable Player, while five other Trojans were named to the All-State first team.
Dillon helped lead the Trojans to a state championship, completing 120-of-199 passes for 2,112 yards and 23 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,730 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Also making first team, were Ferriday senior running back Byron Milligan, Trojan receiver Elijah White, Ferriday senior offensive tackle Roosevelt Davis, Ferriday junior defensive end Kylyn Lewis and Ferriday senior linebacker Tevyn Byrd.
Milligan rushed for 1,437 yards and 25 touchdowns.
White caught 44 passes for 1,105 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Byrd finished with 153 tackles and 13 tackles for losses.
Lewis collected 107 tackles and 15 sacks.
Ferriday defensive end Blake Tarver, sophomore defensive tackle Dontavious Henderson and offensive lineman Vincent Hollins were named as honorable mentions.
While the honors were nice, it was the satisfaction of Trojan fans and former players that made the win even more satisfying.
Keith Whitley was a member of the 1984 Ferriday football team that lost to John Curtis.
"They did it," an emotional Whitley said. "We all believe they did it for us."
Us is the 1984 Ferriday team which came out in a big way to support the 2019 Trojans in that same Superdome.
"I am just so happy for them," Whitley said. "And so proud."
It was indeed a win for more than just Ferriday High. It was a win for a community beaming with pride over the coaches and players of Ferriday High.
Max Fugler was a member of three of those state championship teams.
How fitting that Fugler was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame the same year Ferriday High won a state championship.
It was a dominating performance in the same way all the playoff games were for the Trojans.
Ferriday outscored its playoff opponents 232-65. That's an average score of 46-13.
But no score was more impressive than the final game of the season
While Cher was preparing to sing her greatest hits in the Smoothie King next door, Ferriday was performing its greatest hits on a bigger stage.
And just like Cher’s No. 2 top-selling single, Ferriday fans had one thing to say leaving New Orleans that night.
“Believe.”
