Ferriday High split a pair of games with General Trass Friday in Ferriday.
The Lady Trojans defeated General Trass 44-22.
The win over the Lady Panthers comes off Ferriday’s girls being upset by Vidalia three days earlier.
“The win over General Trass was huge,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. “That helped us get back on track. The loss to Vidalia was an eye-opener. We had real good practices after that. The girls know we can’t take anything for granted.”
Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 14 points, while Myla Harbor added 10.
Ferriday is ranked No. 27 in Division IV non-select.
The top 28 teams advance to the playoffs.
“Our district is up for grabs, except for Oak Grove with their big girl (8th-grader Caroline Bradley),” Abron said. “We just have to handle our business and finish up strong.”
Ferriday’s boys fell to General Trass 81-58.
Trojan head coach Shawn Davis was already thin after losing a starter to grades, along with four reserve players before guard Chavo Thomas suffered a concussion in the third quarter.
“We were down 29-25 at halftime, but their height and athleticism got to us in the second half,” Davis said.
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 24 points, while Keynan Millligan added 16.
Ferriday visits Rayville Friday.
Vidalia High dropped a pair of District 2-2A games against Madison in Vidalia Friday.
The Vikings fell 67-45 to Madison.
Chris Brooks led Vidalia with 19 points.
“We have to start winning some games or we won’t make the playoffs,” said Vidalia head coach Damus Smith. “We just need better guard play. And we’ve got to show more heart on the court.”
Vidalia, 7-10, is ranked No. 25 in the Division III non-select rankings.
The Lady Vikings put up a fight against the Lady Jaguars, falling 39-30.
Kiara Washington led Vidalia with 12 points.
“We just have to come out with more intensity,” said Lady Viking coach Flora McKnight. “But these girls have come a long way.”
The Lady Vikings, 7-13, are at No. 35 in Division III non-select.
