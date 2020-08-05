Ferriday High and Vidalia High hit the practice field Monday on the first official day of football practice, while Delta Charter had to postpone its practices after a player was around someone with the virus.
Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler said a player was around a relative who tested positive.
"We decided to wait until he gets tested to begin practice," Wheeler said. "We are airing on the side of safety. We will not return until he gets his results. Hopefully this will all be for naught."
Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith had his players working out with sled drills, conditioning and 7-on-7 drills.
"We have some things we need to get ironed out," Smith said. "And we've got some competition at a couple of positions. The guys are competing and we're seeing some things we needed to see."
Smith continues to follow the coronavirus guidelines with checking temperatures and having players not show up if they are ill, but was happy to be able to open things up a bit.
"It's a starting point," he said. "We're able to evaluate better. We still don't have a target date, but we're preparing to be ready. I don't want to be behind the 8-ball when we are able to start back fully."
At Vidalia High, newly-named offensive coordinator Josh Loy was implementing his offense to the team.
"I think it was a good first day," said Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris. "Coach Loy threw a good bit at them and they were soaking it in. We have plenty of time to prepare and right now we're keeping it simple until they get confident with it. It's a bit similar to what we've been running."
Norris only has three seniors on this year's team.
"We're young," he said. "But the guys were happy to play some football and be with their buddies. They love learning new things. We kept practice up-tempo and the kids did a good job staying with it. Defensively, they got after it. I want eight or nine guys around the football every play. I thought we had a good first day."
