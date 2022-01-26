Ferriday’s High boys dropped a District 2-2A contest to General Trass in Lake Providence Friday, but lost more than that after an altercation near the end of the game.
Ferriday High has put a self-imposed two-game suspension on its boys basketball team following the alteracation.
“We had a player from our team and one of their players going at it, and then their fans came down and got out of the stands and got involved,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis. “It all happened so fast. “Some of our players left the bench to protect their families.We tried to get them back as best as possible.”
The contest was called with 17 seconds remaining with General Trass leading 61-54.
“It was a well-played game up to that point,” Davis said. “We got down by five points, and you would have thought we were down by 30 the way the guys were playing.”
Keynan Milligan led Ferriday with 18 points. Derrick Carson added 15.
Ferriday is having to forfeit its home games with Madison and Rayville this week.
“We will also have a change in personnel,” Davis said.
Ferriday’s boys, 7-9, are ranked No. 32 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Ferriday’s girls defeated General Trass by a 59-12 score
“The girls came out setting the tone early and did everything right,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron.
The Lady Trojans were led by Shekayla Miller and Aaliyah Gray with 15 points each.
“Everybody got a chance to get in the game,” Abron said. “It gave me the opportunity to see what our team may look like next year.”
The Lady Trojans, 8-4, are ranked No. 13 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Ferriday’s girls host Rayville Friday.
General Trass played a girls and boys game at Vidalia Tuesday.
“We have to file paperwork tomorrow (Tuesday),” said General Trass athletic director Toriano Wells. “Then we will go from there.
Vidalia High boys basketball coach Damus Smith’s game plan was working well against the fast-breaking Madison basketball team up until the final minute of the first quarter.
“I told our guys they could not run up and down the floor with these guys,” Smith said.
But two turnovers in the final minute led to two Madison lay-ups giving the Jaguars a 7-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“It was going good until we tried to run with them,” Smith said. “We went entirely away from the game plan,”
Madison outscored Vidalia 23-7 in the second quarter and 50-21 in the second half.
Traveon Hill led Vidalia with seven points, while Chris Brooks added six.
The Vikings, 6-10, are ranked No. 37 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Vidalia’s Lady Vikings fell to Madison 78-10.
Kay-Lee Ashley led Vidalia with five points.
“We’re still working hard and the girls are still working together,” said Lady Viking coach Tema Larry.
Vidalia hosts Beekman Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.