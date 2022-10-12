With only 24 teams advancing to the Division IV non-select playoffs, Ferriday head football coach Cleothis Cummings knows his team, ranked No. 24 in the power rankings, is in a must-win situation going into its contest at Oak Grove Friday.
Oak Grove, 4-2 and ranked No. 18 in the current power rankings, is the defending Class A state champion.
“They are well-coached and well disciplined,” Cummings said. “They have a running back who runs the ball really well. We have to be disciplined to what they are doing.”
Gregory said there hasn’t been a big difference moving up to 2A.
“We already played a lot of the teams we are playing now,” he said.
Gregory said this year’s Ferriday team is very athletic.
“They have size at skilled postions, and a couple of really big guys up front,” he said. “It’s a typical Ferriday team.”
Cummings said his team has to do a better job of getting off the field on third and fourth downs.
“We have to realize those are money downs,” Cummings said. “We have to pin our ears back and go get it.”
Cummings said if the Trojans can win out, they will be in the playoffs.
“We don’t want to get in the situation where we have to rely on somebody else,” he said. “We don’t want any help from other teams to get to where we want to be.”
Gregory was named as the New Orleans Saints nominee for the 2020-21 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.
Gregory joined the Oak Grove football program in 2009 as the defensive line coach and quickly rose the ranks to the head coach position in 2014.
