You might call it the COVID-19 Trojan Bowl.
Ferriday High visits 2020 Class 5A state runner-up Alexandria Senior High Friday in the season-opener for both teams.
Ferriday has had to shut down its practices twice this summer due to COVID-19 issues, while ASH had to cancel out of hits Bayou Jamb matchup with Ruston Saturday after it had a COVID case.
Ferriday has been scheduled to open against the ASH Trojans since 2017.
Last year’s game was cancelled because of COVID-19.
ASH defeated Ferriday 35-22 in 2019 before the Trojans won their next 14 games, including a Class 2A state championship win over Many.
“This is certainly a big challenge for us,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. “They are the Class 5A state runners-up. But right now the focus is on us. This is still an evaluation process and we’re working on the things we do.”
Alexandria Senior High head coach Thomas Bachman said missing a scrimmage and jamboree game has been tough for his coaches and players.
“It’s tough to miss live game reps,” Bachman said. “We’ve got some things to overcome.”
Bachman, who was a state championship player at Evangel Christian School in Shreveport, and later went on to play at Texas Tech for three seasons before finishing his football playing career at Louisiana College. said his players realize the expectations are high.
“But this is a new team and a new year,” he said.
Bachman said ASH and Ferriday have had some great contests in the past.
“There are times we played them in the past where they were as good as any team we played in that year,” Bachman said. “We have a ton of respect for them. They are always very athletic and play hard.”
