A bye week may be just what the doctor ordered for Ferriday High as the Trojans visit Rayville Friday for their District 2-2A opener.
“I think we got a little better with our execution,” said Trojan head coach Stanley Smith. “We were able to spend more time on ourselves and had a good week of practice. We just need to pick up where we left off.”
Ferriday defeated Rayville 28-12 last year in a game that was moved up one day because of Hurricane Delta.
Rayville second-year head coach Joseph Purvis coached with Smith and Ferriday offensive coordinator Kenny Kitchen at Franklin Parish.
“Joseph will have his players ready to play,” Smith said. “They have two stud running backs, a very athletic quarterback and big wide outs.”
Ferriday dropped its opener to Alexandria Senior High 65-7 before falling to Bastrop 16-0.
The Trojans have not completed a pass this season.
“The bye also gave us a chance to work on our passing game,” Smith said
Rayville had to forfeit its opener against Jena because of COVID-19 positive cases.
The Hornets defeated Lakeview 32-6 and outlasted Montgomery 50-46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.