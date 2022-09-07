Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Ferriday looks to rebound from a 38-12 loss to 3A Richwood Friday as the Trojans host Class 4A Peabody at Melz Field.
Peabody, which was winless last year, defeated Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 40-0 Friday.
“They look pretty decent,” Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings said of the Warhorses. “They use a two-quarterback system. One quarterback (Caleb Davidson) is 6-2, 220, while the other quarterback is 5-11 and more athletic. They just try and manage the clock, and then try and hit the big one deep when they can. They also have a real speedy back.”
Cummings is familiar with the Peabody program.
He served the past three years as Ferriday High head coach from 2012-14 after serving as an assistant coach at Ferriday from 2003-07 and 2008-11.
Cummings served as an assistant coach at Peabody under Benny Vault in 2015 and 2016.
Cummings and his staff have been working on correcting mistakes from the Trojans’ opener in which Ferriday had 120 yards in penalties, and a turnover inside the 5-yard line.
“We’re working hard to get these players locked in — there are so many distractions,” Cummings said. “By the time we caught our second wind we looked real good. We just have to take advantage of any opportunities we get.”
