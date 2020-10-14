Ferriday High picked up its 16th straight win, overcoming sloppy field conditions and penalties to defeat Rayville 28-12 in District 2-2A play Thursday night in Rayville
The game was moved up a day because of the forecast for Friday surrounding Hurricane Delta.
Ferriday blanked Rayville 50-0 last year.
The Trojans scored first on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Daminya Milligan.
Kobe Johnson ran in the two-point conversion.
Jyrin Milligan, making his first start after missing most of last year with a torn ACL, passed 26 yards to Elijah White for a 16-6 Ferriday lead.
White picked off his first of two passes on the night before halftime.
Daminya Milligan scored on a 49-yard run to put the Trojans up 22-6.
The final Trojan scored came on a 9-yard run by Milligan.
Daminya Milligan finished with 150 yards on seven carries. After two games, the senior running back has 298 yards on 14 carries for an average of 21.2 yards a carry.
Ferriday had several big plays called back by penalties.
"Our guys played well under some tough conditions and situations," Smith said. "We didn't block very well for our running game, however. Jyrin did a pretty good job. Rayville did some things they didn't show on film. They came to play. They are athletic and have some talent. I told our guys if we took them lightly we would be in for a dogfight. We are not being physical enough and we're still looking for more cohesiveness."
Ferriday holds Homecoming and Senior Night Friday as the Trojans host 2-0 General Trass.
Ravyville travels to Vidalia Friday for the Vikings’ Homecoming and Senior Night.
