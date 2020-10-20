Ferriday High scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter as the Trojans picked up their 17th straight win, defeating upstart General Trass 62-20 Friday in Ferriday.
General Trass had defeated Evangel and Madison to start the season.
“Our kids were hearing a lot of chatter about how good they were, so they were up for the challenge,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They came to play.”
Ferriday scored first on a 23-yard run by Daminya Milligan with nine minutes remaining in the opening period. Kobe Johnson added the conversion run.
The Trojans went up 14-0 on a 15-yard pass from Jyron Milligan to Elijah White.
The Panthers got on the board with four minutes remaining in the first period on a touchdown pass to pull to within 14-6.
Jyron Milligan completed a 73-yard TD pass to Elijah White to put the Trojans up 22-6 following a conversion run by Daminya Milligan.
“We had a number of mental lapses,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells. “They turned 8-yard plays into 80-yard plays. There’s just no excuse for that.”
A sack by Ferriday Kylyn Lewis pushed the Panthers back to the15-yard line late in the first quarter.
General Trass pulled to within 22-14 early in the second quarter.
“We made some mistakes lining up correctly on defense,” Smith said.
Daminya Milligan scored on a 9-yard run to put the Trojans up 28-14.
Jyron Milligan then passed 55 yards to Kobe Johnson to increase the Trojan lead.
Jyron Milligan finished the game completing 12 of 21 passes for 281 yards and three TDs.
“He is very comfortable in the pocket and playing with a lot of confidence,” Smith said.
Daminya Milligan scored from 45 yards out to put the Trojans up 42-14 in the third quarter.
Daminya finished with 179 yards on three touchdowns and had an 80—yard kickoff return for another score.
Jacquarius Davis raced 21 yards for a score with seven seconds remaining to get into the scoring act.
After General Trass pulled to within 48-20, Daminya Milligan returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for the score.
Following a fumble recovery, Akealis Bloodsaw scored from two yards out after catching a long pass from Jyron Milligan.
The final Ferriday score came with three minutes remaining as Jyron Milligan hit Dylan Boxley on a short TD pass.
“Kylin had a big game on defense,” Smith said. “Dylan Boxley and Jabarrius Jefferson also had big games.”
Ferriday hosts Madison Friday for Homecoming.
General Trass hosts Vidalia in another district contest.
