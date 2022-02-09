Ferriday High celebrated Senior Night with a pair of wins over Delhi Charter Friday in Ferriday.
Ferriday’s boys defeated Delhi Charter 54-44 to improve to 7-11.
The Trojans, 9-11, are sitting at No. 29 in the Class 2A rankings.
Ferriday had to forfeit two games because of an incident at General Trass where players left the bench during an altercation. Davis also lost Sharone Finister to a spine bruise.
“We’ve practically got a new team,” Davis said. “But I like where we are at. I wish I would have had some of these guys longer. But the main thing is taking care of business and getting into the playoffs. Everybody will be 0-0. And we can get two weeks of practice in before the playoffs start.”
Davis tried to get an extra game with Sterlington, which is coached by former Huntington Hound player and coach Paul Glynn, but the two coaches were unable to find a common day.
“I would have loved to have played Ferriday because we haven’t played a lot of teams that play up-tempo,” Glynn said. “Plus we haven’t played well on the road, so I was hoping we could have played there for the experience.”
Sterlington is ranked No. 24 in Class 3A.
Keynan Milligan led the Trojans with 24 points.
Derrick Carson added 18 points.
Ferriday’s Lady Trojans jumped out to a 26-5 halftime lead and cruised to a 49-24 win.
“The girls were a little excited at first because it was Senior Night, but then we were able to get on track,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron.
Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
“Anashia has come off the bench and done a great job for us,” Abron said.
The Lady Trojans are sitting at No. 15 with a 12-5 record.
“We just want to continue playing,” Abron said.
Ferriday ended its regular season at Beekman Charter Tuesday in Bastrop.
The results of that game are in today’s A section.
The girls playoff bracket will be released on February 14.
