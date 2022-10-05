Special teams were just that for Ferriday High Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium in Vidalia as the Trojans scored touchdowns on a kickoff return and blocked punt to defeat Vidalia 28-24 before a standing room only crowd.
Ferriday now leads the series 36-16-1.
The Trojans improved to 2-3, while Vidalia dropped to 4-1, missing out on becoming the first Viking team to start out 5-0 since 2003.
“That was a big win, primarily because it was district,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “Our passing game wasn’t there, but luckily we had a senior step up.”
That senior was Chavo Thomas, who finished with two touchdowns on the night.
“We gave up two special team touchdowns, and had a touchdown called back,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “We picked the worst time of the year to play our worst game of the year, and that’s including coaches.”
Vidalia scored on its first possession as Viking quarterback Sema’J Hayes ran 15 yards to the Trojan 34-yard line before carrying Trojan defenders down to the 4-yard line on a 30-yard run.
Following a short run by Kabari Davis, Hayes took it in from two yards out giving the Vikings the 6-0 lead with 10:23 remaining in the first quarter. The conversion failed.
Ferriday answered on its first possession as Thomas scampered 35 yards for the Trojans’ first score of the game. The conversion failed leaving the game tied at 6-6 with 8:59 remaining in the opening period.
Penalties bogged down both offenses before Kevon Thompson intercepted a Viking pass at the Vidalia 5-yard line.
Following a short punt, Vidalia went 27 yards in nine plays with Hayes going in from one yard out with 7:21 remaining in the second quarter.
The conversion failed.
A long kickoff return by Thomas was called back, as Ferriday took over on its 21-yard line.
The Vikings got the ball back deep in their own territory.
An 81-yard touchdown pass from Hayes to Zion Buck was called back by a penalty.
Ferriday finished with 17 penalties for 155 yards, while Vidalia had 12 penalties for 85 yards.
Facing fourth and long from its 8-yard line, Vidalia’s punt was blocked and recovered by Aiden Turner for a touchdown.
Vidalia was given an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play for its second sideline warning.
The conversion failed, leaving the score tied at 12-12.
Vidalia moved the ball down the field to the Trojan 16 yard line where Hayes tossed a touchdown pass to Brendan McMillan with 29 seconds remaining giving the Vikings an 18-12 advantage.
But Chavo Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to pay dirt and Jerry Griffin ran in the conversion to give the Trojans a 20-18 lead at halftime.
“I told the referee I was ‘cribbing’ it,” Thomas said of his kick return to the end zone. “I got some great blocks. This was a big win for us, we just have to keep it going.”
“I should not have told our kicker to kick it deep,” Norris said. “Our defense gave up a couple of long runs, but nothing else. I should have relied on our defense.”
Thomas, who played quarterback, running back and receiver, finished the game with 91 yards on 10 carries, two kick returns for 90 yards and 12 tackles.
“I’ll play anywhere Coach wants me to play,” Thomas said. “I just love football.”
Vidalia moved down to the Ferriday 26-yard line on its first possession of the second half, but turned the ball over on downs.
On Vidalia’s next possession, facing fourth-and-eight at the Trojans 40-yard line, Hayes passed to Chris Brooks, who carried several Ferriday players inches past the first down marker.
Hayes then passed to Zion Buck, who juggled the ball before reeling it in and carrying a defender into the end zone for the score for a 24-20 Viking lead with 1:34 to play in the third quarter.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Ferriday’s Bobby Sheppard III broke loose on a 45-yard run to paydirt. Thomas ran in the conversion for a 28-24 Trojan lead with 1:14 to play in the third period.
Sheppard finished with 75 yards on seven carries.
On the touchdown run, Vidalia was given its third sideline warning for a coach on the sideline.
Three sideline warnings against a team means the head coach is ejected from the game, leaving Norris removing his headset and walking to the locker room for the remainder of the game.
“It is what it is,” Norris said, “I hated not being there, but I had full faith in our coaches.”
Ferriday kicked the ball inside the Vidalia 5-yard line with the penalty, where Buck picked it up and found a seam, racing 90 yards to the Ferriday 8-yard line.
Thompson tackled Buck from behind to save the score.
Vidalia turned the ball over on downs at the Trojan 5-yard line.
“That stand was huge, huge, huge,” Cummings said.
Vidalia got the ball back, but two holding calls heated positive plays.
The Vikings turned the ball over on a fourth-and-six incomplgte pass at the Trojan 17-yard line with 5:27 remaining.
Ferriday had a long run negated by a holding call, and another holding call moved the ball back to the 14-yard line.
Vidalia got the ball back on the Ferriday 48-yard line with 2:37 remaining.
Three runs by Davis moved the ball to the 23-yard line with 1:05 remaining.
An attempted pass to Brooks near the end zone was tipped by Thomas and intercepted by Griffin at the Vidalia 2-yard line where the Trojans ran out the clock.
