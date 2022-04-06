Ferriday's Miller first team By Joey Martin Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferriday senior Shekayla Miller was named to the District 2-2A first team.Miller averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game to earn All-Parish Player of the Year honors.Miller was named All-Parish Player of the Year two years ago when she averaged 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game.Named to the second team was Ferriday senior Aailyah Gray. Representing Vidalia on the boys honorable mention list were junior Trenton Davis, junior Christopher Brooks, sophomore Louis Jordan and junior Sema’j Hayes.Named as honorable mention from Ferriday were junior Derrick Carson and junior Keynan Milligan.Girls named as honorable mention were Vidalia’s Kay-lee Ashley and Ferriday’s Kennedy Matthews, Tamia Jackson, Shakeiria Washington and Jaksyla Griggs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Miller All-parish Player Rebound Sport Louis Jordan Honorable Mention Shekayla Miller List Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Delta Charter School Mar 30, 2022 Delta Charter School students recently attended the District Rally at Louisiana Christian Un… Read more Library to present Potts' virtual book review Mar 30, 2022 All during the month of April, the Concordia Parish Library will be presenting a virtual… Read more Delta Charter students Mar 30, 2022 DELTA CHARTER students qualifying for the State Rally which will be held at LSU on April 9 a… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOlinde family overcomes life-changing event togetherSt .Frederick takes down OCS in District 2-1A tiltPolice Jury moves to rename parish, 'Washita'Ellis blames judges for violence in MonroeFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustWest Monroe baseball's win streak rises to 142022 Boys Basketball All ParishJudiciary Commission urged to suspend MarchmanLady Panthers find groove on softball diamondWest Monroe man accused of vehicular homicide Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.