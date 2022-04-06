Ferriday senior Shekayla Miller was named to the District 2-2A first team.

Miller averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game to earn All-Parish Player of the Year honors.

Miller was named All-Parish Player of the Year two years ago when she averaged 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game.

Named to the second team was Ferriday senior Aailyah Gray.

Representing Vidalia on the boys honorable mention list were junior Trenton Davis, junior Christopher Brooks, sophomore Louis Jordan and junior Sema’j Hayes.

Named as honorable mention from Ferriday were junior Derrick Carson and junior Keynan Milligan.

Girls named as honorable mention were Vidalia’s Kay-lee Ashley and Ferriday’s Kennedy Matthews, Tamia Jackson, Shakeiria Washington and Jaksyla Griggs.

