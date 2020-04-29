Their seasons may have been cut short, but that didn't stop 15 parish athletes from receiving academic awards.
Vidalia High tennis player John Garrett Parker and Monterey softball players Andy Gray, Sarah Jane Gray and Harlie Murray were all named to the All-Academic Composite Team, which consists of student-athletes from all classes with 4.0 grade point averages.
Parker is part of the first graduating class from Concordia Parish Academy.
CPA athletes compete on Vidalia or Ferriday High teams because of LHSAA rules not recognizing sports at Concordia Parish Academy.
"I actually did not know there was such a thing," Patrick said of being named All-Academic. "I actually saw it on Facebook when a friend of mine showed me. Then I got an e-mail the next morning."
Patrick was looking forward to the tennis season because Vidalia was competing in a new district.
"We were going to play a bunch of teams from Baton Rouge so I was excited about playing different people," Parker said.
Patrick, who will be attending LSU, said it still seems surreal to be missing out on the last months of his senior year at CPA.
"The biggest thing I am missing is 4-H," said Patrick, who is on the State 4-H Foundation Committee. "The day school shut down was the day I was going to attend a 4-H conference. And my term as a state officer ends on August 1."
Patrick said academics has always been a top priority.
"I always strive to be the best I can be," he said.
Andy Gray, Sarah Jane Gray and Murray were also named to the All-Academic Composite Girls Basketball Team.
Named to the Class 2A All-Academic Baseball Team was Vidalia's Brandon Bozeman with a 3.5400 GPA.
Named to the Class 1A All-Academic Baseball Team was Landon Davis of Delta Charter with a 3.6300 GPA.
Named to the Class B All-Academic Team in baseball was Monterey's Taylor Farris with a 3.9298 GPA, Jacob Spinks with a 3.6964 GPA and Cooper Roach with a 3.500 GPA.
Joining Andy Gray, Sarah Jane Gray and Murray on the Class B All-Academic Team are Avery Cupit with a 3.7105 GPA and Jessica Woodrum with a 3.500 GPA.
Named to the Class 1A All-Academic Girls Tennis team were Madison Skipper and Meghan Hawn of Delta Charter.
Skipper has a 3.900 GPA, while Hawn has a GPA of 3.5820.
Named to the Class 2A Class 2A All-Academic Girls Tennis Team was Chesney Seals of Vidalia, who attends Concordia Parish Academy. Seals has a GPA of 3.7430.
Named to the Class 2A All-Academic Boys Tennis Team was William McKeel of Ferriday, who has a 3.5820 GPA. McKeel attends Concordia Parish Academy.
