When former Ferriday Trojan standout got his first starting job at cornerback for Central State this season against Allen University in the fifth game of the year, he knew it was an opportunity he could not let pass.
The Marauder freshman cornerback finished the game with two tackles, breaking up two passes.
“We had a couple of cornerbacks injured, so the coaches came to me, telling me I would be starting,” Finister said. “I didn’t want to get overexcited, I just wanted to be focused and ready to play. They told me I would make some freshman mistakes, but not to dwell on them, but learn from there.”
Finister usually covered the top Central State receiver (Twon Hines) in practice.
“That helped me out tremendously,” Finister said. “It really helped my technique. I knew if I could lock down our best receiver, I could lock down their best receiver.”
The following week against Fort Valley State, Finister totaled four solo tackles and two assists in his top outing of the season.
Finisher finished the season with 11 solo tackles and six assists for 17 total tackles, breaking up four passes.
“I enjoyed playing, and even though we had a losing season I thought we made a lot of progression.”
Central State defeated Winston-Salem State University 41-21 in its opener, the first home win in three years. The Marauders finished 3-7, going 2-5 in conference play.
Finisiter said playing at Central State in Wllberforce, Oh., was not a huge adjustment.
“I just came in and worked hard, and listened to my coaches critique me and go out and executed the way they expected me to execute.. I had to be a lot more focused. Everybody out here is good, not like it was in high school.”
But it was a big adjustment outside of the playing field.
“It was tough playing in the cold,” he said. “We had a game in the snow, but that was actually a lot of fun. The other guys were used to it.”
Finister was recruited by Central State quarterback/recruiting coordinating coach Michael Whitley, a native of Vidalia who was an All-American quarterback at Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
“That helped out tremendously,” Finister said. “He would always be in my ear, making sure everything was good and that I was doing the things I was supposed to be doing.”
Central State won their season finale, 31-30, over rival Kentucky State to finish 3-7.
In a game featuring Kentucky State’s top SIAC ranked running game and Central State’s top ranked passing attack, the historic rivalry game had six lead changes and three ties throughout the afternoon.
Finister said winning the final game was big for the program, and for the program’s future.
“I’m excited about that,” Finister said. “I’m going to work harder during the off-season, and also plan to visit with Ferriday football players and share some of the things I have learned.”
And what he has learned will help him going into his sophomore season.
“I took in quite a bit as a freshman,” he said. “I know what to expect and what to prepare for. I’ve basically seen It all.”
Finister is majoring in Excercise Science at Central State.
“You have to be locked in with your classes,” he said. “Everything is full speed. But that’s the way I like to go at everything. I’m anxious to get started again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.