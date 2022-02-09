Ferriday senior Sharone Finister will sign with Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio on Friday at Ferriday High.
“The coaching staff really made me feel at home,” Finister said. “They showed me the most live.”
Central State recently hired Kevin Porter as its head football coach.
Porter coached at Fort Valley State, Avila University and Point University.
Porter began his coaching career in the Arena Football League in 2000. He served as head coach with the Pensacola Barracudas in 2000, the Macon Knights from 2001 to 2003 and the Kansas City Brigade from 2006 to 2008.
Porter went on to play at Auburn. During his time as a Tiger, Porter was four-year starter.
A third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1988 NFL Draft, Porter made an immediate impact during his first season, appearing in 15 games and making seven starts. At the conclusion of the season, Porter was selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team as a safety. He spent six years in the National Football League, ending his career with the New York Jets.
Finister started out at quarterback for Ferriday High last year, while also playing cornerback. He moved to wide receiver late in the season.
Central State is looking at Finister as a cornerback.
“I am very excited to go to college and play at my main position,” Finister said.
Finister said playing quarterback and wide receiver helped him become a better cornerback.
“It helps me read routes because I know what I would do,” he said.
Finister was also offered by Southern University, Copiah-Lincoln and Louisiana College.
“I feel like I can play next year,” Finister said.
Finister is part of the Ferriday basketball team, but was sidelined during the season with a sprained spine.
“That’s something I did during football,” he said. “I’m taking medication, but I’m doing much better. I’m anxious to get to Central State and preparing for next season.”
Central State opens its season in September against Winston Salem State University at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio.
