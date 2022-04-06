Lake Concordia, Lake St. John and Black River Lake and Lake Bruin will see its fish population boom Thursday as each lake will receive 250,000 pure Florida largemouth bass swim-up fry.
“In past years it would be about 100,000 fish when they had the slot limit,” said Vidalia Mayor and avid fisherman Buz Craft. “And they have promised to do this three years in a row. We’ve had small stockings every other year in the recent past, but nothing to this magnitude. This is big for our community. One thing we try to do is promote ourselves as being a sportsman’s paradise. It will take about four-to-six years to see the result of this, but it’s exciting to see this done now.”
According to Kristi Butler, Biologist Director at Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries, swim-up fry are larval bass which have consumed their yolk-sacs and developed mouth parts, and have swum up into the water column to begin feeding on zooplankton.
Butler said the three lakes, along with Lake Bruin, are also each on the fish stocking request list for 50,000 Florida largemouth bass fingerlings which will be available for stocking in 2-4 months.
Fingerlings are approximately 1.5-2” in length, still feed on larger zooplankton, but are primarily looking for invertebrates and are usually beginning to feed on small forage fish if available, including smaller bass,” Butler said.
