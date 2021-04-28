The Bass Tactic Outdoors State Championship will be held Friday and Saturday on Lake St. John and Lake Concordia.
According to director Jim-Bob Allgood, high school fishermen and fisherwomen from Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee will compete in the tournament.
“We’re expecting about 200 participants, along with coaches and chaperones,” Allgood said. “Some of them have been here since Friday.”
A meet and greet will be held Thursday evening at the pavilion behind Vidalia Municipal Complex.
Participants will use Spokane and Lakeview to cast off.
Half will fish Lake Concordia on Friday and the other half Lake St. John, and they will swap on Saturday.
Weigh-ins will be held at the Vidalia pavilion Saturday afternoon.
“This event will be one of the ages,” Allgood said. This event has been in the works for a few years.”
All winners advance to the Bass Tactic national championship.
