There are currently five applicants for the position of head football coach at Ferriday High School, said Concordia Parish School Board Personnel Director Rhonda Moore.
Applications will be received through March 30.
Ferriday principal Kimberly Jackson said once the application deadline is reached, a committee will begin interviewing applicants.
“We hope to name a coach soon after,” Jackson said.
The new coach will be replacing Stanley Smith, who announced his resignation as Ferriday high coach last month.
The application includes Secondary Education Teacher.
Smith was named head football coach at Ferriday High in 2017.
The former Trojan All-State linebacker led Ferriday to a 44-18 record, including a 56-17 win over Many in the championship game in the Superdome in New Orleans on December 13, 2019.
Former Ferriday assistant coach Kenneth Kitchen also left Ferriday High, and was hired as an assistant coach at Beekman Charter in Bastrop. Former Rayville head coach Joseph Purvis, who has relatives in Vidalia, is now head coach at Beekman Charter.
Beekman Charter will compete in the Vidalia Jamboree in August.
Smith led the Trojans to the semifinals his first two years.
“It’s just time,” Smith said. “I didn’t see the commitment. We won a lot of games and had good things happening, but nothing moved forward with the program, talking school and football-related things.”
Smith said he is talking to some schools and has some off the field projects he will be working on.
“I’m going to focus on them,” he said. “My wife (Raven) just bought a clinic so I will be helping her out.”
Smith served as linebacker coach at Arkanas-Pine Bluff and also spent two years as defensive line coach at Louisiana College. He also served as men’s and women’s head tennis coach.
Smith served as the defensive coordinator at Grant High School in Dry Prong. Prior to his stint at Grant, he was the defensive coordinator at Ferriday High School under Chad Harkins and at Carroll High School in Monroe.
Smith was the 2000 Parish Player of the Year at Ferriday. He totaled 155 tackles his senior year at Ferriday, collecting seven sacks, forced nine fumbles and 28 tackles behind the line. He also intercepted three passes. The Trojans allowed only 86 points in 2000, falling to Farmerville in the state
Smith played four years at Louisiana-Lafayette. He called signals from his linebacker position in 2004.
“I’m going to miss the kids,” Smith said. “I’m going to miss the Friday nights. Everybody coming out watch and the kids laying it on the line. That’s going to be tough to get past.”
