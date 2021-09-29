Controversial plays and calls aside, Cathedral High’s 28-27 loss to long-time rival St. Aloysius came down to one thing.

“We just didn’t play well,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.”We turned it on and then we turned it off. I don’t know if our guys were paying too much attention to their record or what.”

St. Al was 0-5 heading into the contest, while Cathedral had won three straight.

An 80-yard touchdown pass with a minute remaining in the contest by Cathedral was called back by an offensive interference call.

Christian Wright caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Noah Russ with 6:19 remaining to make it a 28-27 ball game.  

 Cathedral hosts Copiah Friday.

The contest is the district opener for the Green Wave, whose final four games are all in 5A3.

“They have a good running back and a very athletic quarterback,” Darbonne said.”Their defense is very aggressive. We have to be focused and execute.”

  

