Flashes shock Cathedral By Joey Martin Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Controversial plays and calls aside, Cathedral High’s 28-27 loss to long-time rival St. Aloysius came down to one thing.“We just didn’t play well,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.”We turned it on and then we turned it off. I don’t know if our guys were paying too much attention to their record or what.”St. Al was 0-5 heading into the contest, while Cathedral had won three straight. An 80-yard touchdown pass with a minute remaining in the contest by Cathedral was called back by an offensive interference call.Christian Wright caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Noah Russ with 6:19 remaining to make it a 28-27 ball game. Cathedral hosts Copiah Friday.The contest is the district opener for the Green Wave, whose final four games are all in 5A3.“They have a good running back and a very athletic quarterback,” Darbonne said.”Their defense is very aggressive. We have to be focused and execute.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Pass Sport American Football Cathedral Chuck Darbonne Contest Aloysius Running Back Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Ferriday clean-up day Oct. 16 39 min ago The Town of Ferriday and the Ferriday Garden Club are sponsoring a clean-up day on October 16. Read more Rush book signing set at Delta Music Museum 39 min ago Musician Bobby Rush will sign his book -- a biography -- "I Ain't Studyin' Ya, My American B… Read more Durham discusses DRA projects at Rotary meeting Sep 22, 2021 Leslie Durham with the Delta Regional Authority discussed the status of 2021 grants and othe… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMonroe woman arrested for attacking several people with pepper sprayMPD arrests Monroe man for threatening to 'get yo a**'OPSO arrests Shreveport woman for threatening to shoot deputyWMPD arrests West Monroe woman for making false returns at tool storeWMPD arrests West Monroe man for causing disturbance with brickWMPD arrests West Monroe man for obscenityWest Monroe woman accused of spreading cat feces, food in victim's drivewaySt. Thomas More's Howard tosses game-winner against NevilleOCS stays undefeated after incredible comeback win against Cedar CreekMPD arrests Ruston woman for breaking into Temple B'nai Israel Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBank sues Sterlington over misspent loan funds (1)Mask mandate protests persist at School Board meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.