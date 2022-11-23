WHOA DRIVER!!!!!
Pump the brakes.
Man, if I’m Jimbo Fisher, I’m salivating all over the place. OK, maybe it’s a small drool for Jimbo at this stage.
The entire conversation involving LSU football has been if LSU (I think there was an if) wins out, do they go to the College Football Playoffs?
And ESPN and SEC talking heads have talked about how big a get that is having to play Georgia in the championship game.
Sure, South Carolina beating Tennessee certainly helps LSU’s cause.
Oh, sorry. And there’s Jimbo Fisher over there grinning like a Cheshire Cat.
“That’s fine — just forget about us.”
Last year, LSU upset Texas A&M 27-24 in Baton Rouge.
Max Johnson connected with Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard touchdown with 20 seconds to play.Yes, that’s the same Max Johnson who was starting quarterback at A&M before breaking a bone in his left hand in the loss to Mississippi State.
Johnson took over the starting job in the third game of the season against Miami after coach Jimbo Fisher moved on from Haynes King, who started the first two games.
The junior has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns for the Aggies, who’ll take on No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. He was 18-of-25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State before leaving in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked four times.
Johnson obviously saw what we’re seeing now from Jayden Daniels as LSU quarterback.
King replaced Johnson in the Aggies’ 42-24 loss to Mississippi State, going 6-of-13 for 49 yards with two interceptions.
LSU led for the entire evening until Texas A&M scored a touchdown on a 32-yard catch-and-run that put the Aggies ahead 24-20 with 7:33 remaining.
Oh yeah, that’s the same Max Johnson who is wearing an Aggie jersey now.
Brad Johnson served as LSU interim coach as Ed Orgeron was escorted out.
Yes, that’s the same Brad Johnson who has done wonders with the young LSU offensive line this year.
Texas A&M won 20-7 the year before in 2020.
In 2018 was that unbelievable 74-72 game won by A&M.
That’s two straight wins at College Station, which happens to be where Saturday’s game will be played.
It has been a frustrating year for Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who many had returning to LSU as head coach before Brian Kelly was brought in when Fisher accepted the Aggie job in December of 2017.
Fisher coached under Nick Saban at LSU.
Oh yeah, there’s that.
Saban called out the Aggies’ recruiting antics which eventually created a brief feud back in May. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher took Saban’s comments a little overboard and has since garnered a lot of attention from Alabama fans.
Nearly a year after the name, image, likeness (NIL) policy was introduced, Saban spoke on its impact on the game and how it could further affect major aspects of the game, such as recruiting.
During his statement at a World Games event in Birmingham, Saban did something he rarely ever does: name a specific program that’s doing something he doesn’t necessarily approve of.
Fisher called for a press conference the day after Saban made comments regarding his program and their recruiting approach. He had quite a few shots at Saban during his press conference. “It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way, or things don’t go his way. The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen.” That wasn’t the entirety but is a brief summary of Fisher’s comments.
LSU leads the series 35-23-2.
But let’s turn back about 125 days ago.
Alabama was predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.
Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes.
The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four votes to win the division.
Tennessee was third with 929 points.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and Arkansas with 844. Alabama received 177, all but four, first-place votes in the SEC West.
Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, which includes the last two consecutive seasons.
Now make that three.
LSU was picked No. 5 with 591 points, just ahead of Mississippi State.
On the All-SEC team, LSU was represented by Kayshon Boutte, who was voted best receiver.
That voting would have been better taking place after the Florida State game.
BJ Ojulari was first team defensive lineman.
Great choice.
But now you have to make room at linebacker for a guy named Harold Webster.
He is also going to be your Freshman of the Year.
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith, who has played both running back and wide receiver in his career in addition to returning kickoffs, was chosen as “most versatile” as well as best kick returner.
Smith suffered a lower body during the No. 17 Aggies’ dramatic 23-21 win over No. 20 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Smith was blocking downfield against the Razorbacks but was rolled up on before being helped off the field.
And now it’s Texas A&M week. The Aggies have all the motivation.
Of course, Texas A&M’s yell leaders can change that in a heartbeat.
So go ahead and talk LSU-Georgia all you want right now.
Lane Kiffin can tell you how that rat poison can work against you.
Or for you in Fisher’s case.
