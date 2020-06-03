Going from Phase 1 to Phase 2 may not get football teams back all the way, but Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith is remaining optimistic.
"Anything is plenty right now," Smith said.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted unanimously to push back summer workouts to June 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The workout return will coincide with Phase 2 of Edwards' reopening. Workouts can include groups as large as 25 student-athletes.
The Trojans are having to find a unique way to defend the Class 2A state championship. Ferriday dominated Many in the Class 2A state title game last December.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association set Monday for when Louisiana high school football teams can begin workouts.
"It's still going to be a little different," Smith said. "There is still a protocol we have to go by regarding groups and such."
Smith said he will meet with each class separately Friday.
"We're going in different group of 25 with two coaches," Smith said. "Each player must remain in the same group. We'll do one group in the morning and the other in the afternoon. And we're going to be sanitizing, wiping and spraying."
Vidalia first-year head coach Michael Norris said he should be able to go with one workout a day, working with 20 inside the fieldhouse and 20 outside.
"The first week is going to be about working with body weight," Norris said. "We'll be using dumbbells and medicine balls. We know most of them haven't lifted since March, so we want to access where we are. We may even try and bring some benches and bars outside."
Norris stressed that Vidalia still also has to go by regulations sent down from the district.
Norris said the coaching staff is using every precaution.
"We're wiping everything down and we'll be checking temperatures when they come in," he said. "If someone is running fever we will send them home. If they are running fever for two days in a row, we'll send them to be tested. I have also ordered compressed masks. We need to get our guys in shape."
Delta Charter football coach Blake Wheeler said there will be no water wagon or trailer, each player will have their own water bottle with their name on it.
"You do what you have to do," Wheeler said. "We're going to bring the kids in Monday and introduce the weight room to the ones that are new to it and go over the new procedures for cleaning and distancing. We're ready to get it going."
The LHSAA is investigating several schools around New Orleans, a couple in central Louisiana and two in north Louisiana who allegedly held workouts before the June 8 designated start.
