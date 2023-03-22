The annual Vidalia High softball tournament will have a familiar name as the Forrest Foster Invitational will be held Friday and Saturday at Recreation District No. 3 Complex.
Foster, who died of COVID in October of 2021, coached at Vidalia High from 2015 to 2021.
“I couldn’t think of a better person more fitting,” said Lady Viking head coach James Thomas, a long-time assistant coach to Foster.
The tournament begins Friday at 5 p.m. as Jewel Sumner faces Family Community Christian School of Winnsboro on Field C, while Albany takes on Franklin Parish on Field B.
At 7 p.m., Vidalia faces Delta Charter on Field C, while Block takes on South Terrebonne at Field B.
On Saturday, at 9 a.m., Monterey faces South Terrebonne on Field C, while LaSalle faces Franklin Parish.
At 11 a.m., Jewel Sumner faces Delta Charter, while FCCS takes on Block.
At 1 p.m., Albany and LaSalle meet at 1 p.m. on Field C, while Delta Charter takes on South Terrebonne on Field B.
Vidalia faces Jewel Sumner at 3 p.m. on Field B, while Franklin Parish faces FCCS on Field C.
At 5 p.m., Albany faces Monterey at 5 p.m. on Field C, while FCCS takes on Pine.
The final game has Vidalia taking on Block at 7 p.m. on Field C.
The Lady Vikings fell to LaSalle 15-0 Monday in Vidalia.
Grace Barr and Taylor McElwee had Vidalia’s only hits, both with singles with no outs in the second inning.
But LaSalle pitcher Rheese Martin struck out the next two batters and forced the third batter to ground out.
LaSalle had the bases loaded in the second inning when Kolbee Kenney caught a flyball in right field, and a relay to third baseman Hallie Weatherly forced the second out, holding the Lady Tigers to two runs in the inning.
