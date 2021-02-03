Vidalia head softball coach Forrest Foster was hoping to use last year as a learning year with a young squad and only one senior.
But COVID-19 had other plans as the Vikings were only able to play six games with its only win a 7-6 victory over Marksville.
And now the Lady Vikings have had to start late because with basketball shut down at Vidalia, the softball team has been unable to use the gym or its indoor batting cage.
But that hasn’t deterred Foster.
“I believe we are going to be much improved,” he said. “We have a lot of team speed and I am excited about this year.”
Foster said freshman Allie Leblanc will get the start in the circle for the Lady Vikings.
“Allie has a chance to be really special before she leaves Vidalia High,” Foster said.
Junior Abby Fielder will also see time in the circle.
“They have a very different style of pitching, which can be beneficial for us,” Foster said.
Seniors on the team are Lexi Maynard and Tionna Ellis. Other juniors are Cayley Weatherly, Brianna Parker and Cheyenne Morace. Sophomores are Kirsten Grove, Madeline Foley, Taegan Kenny, Tyheira Harris, JaCee Whittington and Kay-Lee Ashley. Other freshmen are Hallie Weatherly , Grace Barr and Taylor McElwee.
“I’m expecting a good year just because of the maturity of this team,” Foster said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.