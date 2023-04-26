Delta Charter senior Bella Dawkins and sophomore Ruger Burnette both advanced to the LHSAA State Tennis Chanpionships at ULM in Monroe this week by reaching the quarterfinals of the Divsion IV Divsion II Tournament in Alexandria on April 17.
It was hosted by Grace Christian.
Jadarius Bright of Concordia Parish Academy playing for Ferriday High and Caroline Rout of CPA playing for Vidalia also advanced by reaching the quarterfinals in their divisions.
Rout advanced in Division III, while Bright advanced in Division IV.
There is no non-select or select divsions in tennis, as all schools compete in one division.
Dawkins and Burnette lost out in the quarterfinals, but still qualified for State.
Dawkins faces Madeleine Justus of Ascension Episcopal in the first round in Division IV.
Burnette faces Brennan Pierce of Ascension Catholic in the first round Thursday at ULM.
Bright drew Andrew Kautz of St. Mary’s in a first-roiund match.
Rout will face Katherine Patin of Newman Thursday in a Division III contest.
The tournament was hosted by Delta Charter last year.
The finals in Division III and Division IV will be held Thursday and Friday.
The Division I and Division II finals were completed on Tuesday at ULM.
For the Delta Charter tennis team, Bella Dawkins competes in No. 1 Singles, Jayden Searles is No. 2 Singles, Jaci McFarland/Peyton Akins in No. 1 Doubles, Sara Jackson/Kira Whatley in NO. 2 Doubles, Ruger Burnette in No. 1 Singles and Luke Hargis/Adam Kemp No. 1 Doubles.
