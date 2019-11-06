Everything is fairly simple regarding Franklin Parish’s football future this season.
Beat Minden at home Friday and the Patriots are in the playoffs. A loss to the Crimson Tide would end Franklin Parish’s season at 2-8.
The Patriots are currently at No. 35 in the Class 4A power rankings.
“We have the 11th toughest schedule in Class 4A,” said Franklin Parish coach Whitney McCartney.
Minden is 6-3 on the season.
“If we win we’re in,” McCartney said. “We still have enough points to get in. I would love to send the seniors off in the right way. And our JV team is 6-1 and making the playoffs would set us up for next year.”
Minden is ranked No. 14 in Class 4A.s
“They have a very talented group,” McCartney said. “They have an offensive tackle (Ja’darrious Winans) who has received several big-time offers. They have a good running back and quarterback. And their linebacker, No. 1, (Bobbie Britton) has received some big offers. They have a solid kicking game. They are not a real flashy team, but they can score a lot of points.”
Franklin Parish fell to unbeaten Sterlington 46-6 Friday.
The Patriots marched the entire field on its opening drive and Greg Bailey scored from two yards out to put Franklin Parish up 6-0.
Franklin Parish led 6-0 going into the second quarter when the Panthers scored 25 unanswered points. Sterlington added 21 in the third quarter on its way to a 46-6 win.
“We had four different times where our receivers dropped passes right in their hands,” McCartney said. “And then we fumbled the ball four times in the second half.”
Sterlington was the eighth team out of nine ranked among the top 15 in their class that the Patriots have faced.
The playoff bracket will be released Sunday.s
