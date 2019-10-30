Franklin Parish jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Huntington in Shreveport Friday, but the Patriots were outscored 18-0 in the second half in a 24-14 loss.
Franklin Parish fell to 2-6 on the season.
“We drove right down the field on our opening drive and Mike Cook took it in the end zone and then we held them to three-and-out,” said Frankin Parish coach Whitney McCartney. “Tyrell Richardson broke a 55-yard run to put us up by 14. We held them again, but on their punt we tipped the ball and nudged the punter and was called for roughing the kicker. Our defense held, but then we fumbled the ball in our own end zone and they recovered. We had five turnovers in the game. It rained the whole night, but we still have to learn to hang on to the ball. But I was proud of the great effort by the team. Huntington has some really good players.”
Franklin Parish hosts Sterlington Friday. The Panthers will be the eighth team out of nine ranked among the top 15 in their class that the Patriots have faced.
Sterlington is 7-0 and shut out Richwood 45-0 Friday.
“They are clicking on all cylinders,” McCartney said. “We have to keep from turning the ball over and find a way to put the ball in the end zone.”
