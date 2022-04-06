Franklin Parish scored four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Monterey 10-7 in softball action Monday at Monterey.

The Lady Wolves scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead before the Lady Patriots rallied in their final at-bat.

“That was a fun game to be a part of, win or lose,” said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. “The girls battled and played really good ball against a really good team. I was very proud of them.”

Franklin Parish collected 15 hiis, while Monterey had eight hits with no errors.

Macee Green doubled twice to lead the the Lady Wolves.

Hannah Hitt homered and walked.

Aubrey Powell, Allie Lipsey, Maddy Green and Came Duncan each singled.

Maddy Green also walked twice.

Monterey plays at University Academy Country Day Thursday before competting in the Buckeye Tournament on Friday.

Monterey will play Avoyelles and St. Joseph Plaucheville Friday.

The Lady Wolves host University Academy Monday at 3:30 p.m. in a make-up game before hosting Vidalia at 5:30 p.m..

Monterey ends the regular season at Block on Tuesday.

  

