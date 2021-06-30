You ever learn something new that made you feel guilty about your ignorance?
Maybe I’m alone in that, but I’ve learned things over my life that took me by surprise and consequentially made me ashamed about the oversight. That’s how I felt when I learned Mackie Freeze’s story just a couple years ago. The light bulb flickered one day when I was talking to my fellow co-host on The Morning Drive, Aaron Dietrich, about the Richwood coaching legend. Sure, I knew the Richwood Rams played at “The Freeze” on Friday nights, but I truly did not know how dominant Freeze was in the ‘60s.
Maybe you don’t either. If you’ve never heard of this local legend, well, Freeze claimed four state championships and won 56 straight games on the field from 1961-64. That win streak hit me like a bombshell.
Growing up in Vidalia, I always heard about Ferriday’s win streak of 42 games from 1953-56. John Curtis later beat that record in the ‘80s with 43 wins, but through my fanaticism of high school football, I had never heard about Richwood’s win streak of 56. In fact, I always believed Ferriday held the record for most games played without a loss with 54 (two ties).
It seems like many in the state didn’t realize this either, as it’s taken Freeze more than 50 years to be dubbed a Hall of Famer.
And I’m sorry, but that’s a whiff considering this man had a 13-year period where his teams produced a 116-23 record (.834).
More than 65 of Freeze’s former players got the chance to continue their football careers in college. Eleven of those men were later drafted or signed professional football contracts, as if he needed any more validation.
Perhaps the most impressive stat is this — Freeze never had a losing season. He is one of the most successful coaches to ever lead a high school football team in Louisiana, and I never knew it.
This is why sports hall of fames are so important. You can’t take it for granted that everyone within a region knows the history of a coach who made his mark half a century ago. You have some ignorant folks, like myself, who have attended many games at Mackie Freeze Stadium without fully understanding just how legendary that man is.
The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame overlooked Freeze’s accomplishments for far too long, but that oversight has been corrected in Natchitoches this past weekend. Freeze became the oldest living person at the age of 94 to be inducted into the hall.
And a lot you have probably said, “it’s about time” about a man who started a football powerhouse with $300, and I can’t think of a better inductee that epitomizes those three words. This weekend he was celebrated as a 2020 induction after last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Decades after coaching his final game in 1967, Freeze became immortalized in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, where his story will be told forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.