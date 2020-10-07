Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris was excited about starting his first season as a head football coach Friday night at West Ouachita.
Then Covid-19 happened.
Vidalia High cancelled its first two games after a player tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday.
Vidalia’s game at Caldwell on Friday has also been cancelled.
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley said those who have purchased tickets can call the school at 318-336-6231 and set up an appointment for a refund.
“We had a football player test positive and after we evaluated everyone we found he had been in contact with about 10 players,” Cooley said. “So they are being quarantined for two weeks. We hate this happened, but we have been following all the guidelines.”
West Ouachita played Bastrop Friday night, losing 40-37. Bastrop had its game with Carroll cancelled because of Covid-19 concerns with Carroll.
Vidaila will now open its season on October 16 at home against Rayville. That game will be the Vikings’ Homecoming and Senior Night.
“It was surreal,” Norris said about watching scores come across the screen Friday night. “I felt bad for the kids. If teams are honest, they are going to go through it.”
Norris said practice will continue this week.
“I told our players this is another week to get better,” Norris said. “We’ll start preparing for Rayville.”
