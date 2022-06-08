Richard Criswell is seeking his third straight Fuss N-Cuss title as the longtime tournament favorite is scheduled for June 11-12 at Panola Woods Country Club.

Criswell made it back-to-back last year, teaming up with Elizabeth Smith to win his second straight couples tournament title with a 135.

Criswell, who teamed up with Haley Gray of Jonesville in 2020 to win with a 129, said it’s always fun to return to Panola Woods and play in a tournament.

“I’ve played that course so many times and know the course so well that’s it’s always special to me back here.”

Criswell is the Facilities Manager at Stericycle in Monroe.

Criswell and Smith fired a 66 Saturday to tie for the lead with Brian Hinson and Christal McGlothin.

Criswell and Smith shot a 69 on Sunday to finish one stroke ahead of Hinson and McGlothin, who finished second at 136.

Pat and Cathy Hinson placed third at 138, winning a scorecard playoff against Ricky and Vicki Campell and Bob and Paula Landraneu.

Panola hosted its annual Memorial Day Tournament on May 30.

The team of John Rife, Wayne Miley, Rick Osbourne, Jonathan Gower and Eric Wike shot a 59 to capture the tournament..

Finishing second at 61 was the team of Jared Hedrick, Ben Moffett, Tanner Martin and Kyle Bradley.

Placing third, also with a 61, was Pat and Cathy Hinson, Dennis Cooper and Christal McGlothin.

  

