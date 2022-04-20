They were the closest of friends while I attended high school.
While attending Cathedral High in the 1970s, if you saw Ken Beesley, then Roy Garcia was close by.
Beesley served as Garcia’s assistant football coach before Garcia served as Beesley’s assistant football coach.
So it was only natural that their sons would be close, as Ken Jr., and Craig Beesley were best friends with Joseph, Michael and Christopher Garcia.
Beesley and Garcia remained close, even after Garcia moved off to Texas.
The football field at Cathedral is named after Ken Beesley Sr., while the gym is named after Roy Garcia.
So it was a big reunion April 9 at Malone Stadium in Monroe as Christopher’s son, Brian, was playing quarterback in the ULM spring game with Beesleys and Garcias, along with several other past friends in attendance.
After growing up in Natchez, Christopher spent five years in Dallas, 14 in Kansas City and has been in Nashville since 2013.
“I love all those places, but the people in Natchez are just so genuine,” Christopher said. Brian was an outstanding quarterback at Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tn.
He signed with South Alabama, but transferred to Louisiana-Monroe last year.
In the spring game, Garcia was 5-of-8 for 59 yards, while rushing once for 10 yards.
He is listed as the No. 3 quarterback on the team.
But there was no doubting from the Natchez entourage who was No. 1.
“I thought Brian did a really good job,” said Craig Beesley, whose son Andrew played baseball at ULM and had some of his baseball buddies at the game.
Tom Graning and Greg Whitam had driven their RVs to the game, and there was a huge tailgate party with family and friends (former baseball teammates of Andrew) throughout the day and into the night.
“It was great to see everyone again,” Craig Beesley said. “I felt like I was watching my kid having grown up with Brian’s dad. We definitely plan on making more games.”
Christopher said Saturday was a lot of fun, except for one exception.
“I went to the baseball game and my allergies went crazy,” Christopher said. “I looked like I had been in a pretty good bar fight.”
Christopher said he hopes his son gets his name out there the same way it was in Nashville.
Brian is listed as a 5-foot-9, 174-pound redshirt freshman.
“He’s my son and he’s Coach Garcia’s grandson,” Christopher said of Brian’s height.
That height had some coaches passing on Brian.
“A lot of schools were interested, but Brian didn’t pass the eye test,” Christopher said. “Middle Tennessee was ready to offer him a spot until they saw him.”
Brian joined South Alabama in 2020 as a preferred walk-on. Steve Campbell, a former Delta State coach, was the coach at South Alabama. Christopher walked on the Delta State football team after finishing up at Cathedral, and was familiar with Campbell.
“At the end of the year, Steve Campbell was let go, and a new coach (Kane Wommack) came in at the first of the year,” Christopher said. “He said he liked Brian, but Brian did not get an opportunity. Brian asked for help transferring, and the coaches reached out to Terry Bowden. Terry saw his film and loved him. He didn’t have a scholarship available because the former coaches used them all up, but he told Brian he would offer him a scholarship in January. In January, he put Brian on full scholarship. He did everything he said he would. Brian played in every game last year as a holder.”
Brian certainly plays large on the field. He lettered four years in both football and baseball at Ravenwood High.
Brian Garcia was a three-year starter in football, setting school records for wins by a quarterback — he led the team to a 34-7 overall record during that span — and passing yards (7,873) and touchdowns (102).
Garcia was a first-team all-state selection as a senior after throwing for a school season-record 3,176 yards and 41 scores, including throwing for seven scores in the team’s Homecoming game that year.
As a junior, Brian helped the Raptors finish 13-2 following an appearance in the championship game of the state 6A playoffs, completing 155-of-263 attempts for 2,427 yards and 31 scores, helping Ravenwood reach the semifinals of the state playoffs on the way to an 11-3 finish to be named first-team all-state in Tennessee his junior season.
“Brian is known all around Nashville,” Christopher said. “I would love to see his name get out in Monroe.”
And so would his extended family from Christopher’s Cathedral days.
But no matter what, you can count on them being there, That tailgate spot has become a ritual..
“Our longtime friends from Natchez are just so phenomenal,” Christopher said.
