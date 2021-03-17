Delta Charter split a pair of games in its own tournament this past weekend.
On Friday, the Lady Storm fell to Franklin Parish 16-8.
The Lady Patriots scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
Delta Charter finished with 11 errors.
“We couldn’t do anything right,” Beach said.
Sophie Cooper had two hits for the Lady Storm.
Jaden Boydstun walked three times.
Delta Charter bounced back with a 19-0 win over Block on Saturday.
Makenzy Hawley pitched three innings, allowing two hits.
Tiara Jefferson homered and added two hits.
Cooper and Boydstun had two hits each. Boydstun also walked.
The Storm fell to Ouachita Christian 11-2 Thursday in a District 2-1A contest.
The Lady Eagles scored five runs in the sixth inning and had 13 hits.
Delta Charter finished with four hits, scoring runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
“They led us 4-1 in the sixth inning, so I was really proud of how we played against them,” Beach said. “They always have really good teams.”
The Lady Storm fell to Mangham 11-10 Tuesday in Ferriday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to come up one run short.
Rami Burks had a double in the bottom of the inning to key the rally.
“We had so many opportunities to win that game,” Beach said. “We left too many people on base.”
Sydney Burns was 3-for-4 in the contest, while Ally Atwood, Boydstun and Burks and Lily McCarthy had two this each.
Delta Charter’s softball team fell to Oak Grove 11-1 in Oak Grove Tuesday in a District 2-1 contest.
The Lady Storm collected only two hits against Lady Tiger pitcher Lila Ostrowski.
Ostrowski was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Class A state championship game as a freshman in a 2-1 win over Montgomery and led the Lady Tigers to back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Ostrowski’s fastball has been clocked at 58 miles per hour.
Delta Charter hosts Cedar Creek on Thursday.
Ferriday native Joe Pasternack will be making his first-ever trip to the Big Dance as a head basketball coach after Cal-Santa Barbara captured the Big West Tournament championship Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Pasternack, whose team won the regular season, as well, was named Big West Caoch of the Year.
The Gauchos, 22-4, received a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 seed Creighton Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.
“It’s amazing to be here and to be part of this environment,” Pasternack said. “We’re grateful to he here.”
Pasternack admitted he is surprised to be in this position.
“After we lost our first two conference games to UC-Irvine a lot of people lost faith in us,” Pasternack said. “But our guys battled and battled and honored the process. The key is to be at your best in March.”
The game will be aired on TruTv, part of CBS’s agreement with Turner Broadcasting.
The Gauchos, who are returning to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time and first since 2011, are on a five-game winning streak and winners of 18 of its last 19 games.
Creighton finished second behind Villanova in the Big East.
The Blue Jays are a No. 5 seed with a 20-8 record.
“I’ve always admired Creighton’s program, and even looked at some of the things they do to use for our team,” Pasternack said. “They will be very difficult to play against. I love all the stuff they do offensively.”
UCSB is led by JaQuori McLaughlin, the Big West Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, who is averaging 16.2 points and 5.16 assists per game.
Amadou Sow, a First Team All-Big West choice, was also named to the All-Tournament Team.
Overall he is averaging 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, but he averaged 18.7 and 9.0 per game in the league tournament. He had his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game.
Pasternack has an 88-33 through four years at UCSB, which is good for a .727 winning percentage, the best in school history.
Pasternack has also paced the program to four straight 20 win seasons for the first time in school history.
Pasternack said he is happy with being a No. 12 seed.
“I think that’s great for our conference and shows respect for the Big West and I hope that continues to be the case,” he said.
Pasternack joined Sean Miller’s Arizona staff for the 2011-12 season and was promoted to the Associate Head Coach position in June of 2013.
In his six seasons on the Wildcat bench, the team recorded a 174-47 overall record, including 124-23 over the last four seasons, while advancing to five NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet 16s and a pair of Elite Eights.
Prior to his six-year run at Arizona, the native of New Orleans spent four years as the head coach at the University of New Orleans from 2007-11. He led the Privateers to 19 wins in his first season and he was credited with the Sun Belt Conference’s top recruiting class. In his final season at UNO, Pasternack guided the program to 16 wins despite losing the majority of his roster to transfer in the wake of the school’s decision to transition out of NCAA Division 1 due to financial hardships in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Before his tenure at UNO, Pasternack was on the staff at Cal from 2000-07 where he oversaw the Bears’ scouting and game preparation efforts, worked with the team’s guards on a daily basis and was involved in coordinating recruiting efforts that landed several top-25 classes.
Pasternack got his start in college basketball as a four-year manager under Bob Knight at Indiana University, where he broke down film and assisted in scouting opponents. He graduated from IU in 1999 with a degree in marketing. He played four years of varsity basketball at Metairie Park Country Day School in New Orleans. He and his wife, Lindsay, have a son, Joe IV, and a daughter, Lilly.
Pasternack said he will use his experiences from past tourney appearances going into Saturday’s contest.
“You have to keep things as normal as possible and use you normal routine,” Pasternack said. “The main thing is the preparation.”
First-year Vidalia High baseball coach Nicholas Kennedy hopes to make Vidalia’s baseball tournament as big as it’s been in the past when Johnny Lee Hoffpauir brought in team from all over.
Kennedy is taking a step in the right direction, bringing in Jarrett Hoffpauir’s Presbyterian Christian team from Hattiesburg for the tournament this year.
“I hope to make it even bigger next year,” Kennedy said.
The 2021 Vidalia Viking Invitational will be held this weekend at Recreation District No. 2 Complex.
The tournament begins Thursday at 5 p.m. as Cathedral takes on Brookhaven.
The Panthers are coached by former Cathedral Green Wave football and baseball standout Caleb Upton.
On Friday, Brookhaven faces Presbyterian Christian at 4 p.m.
Enterprise-Lincoln takes on Family Community Christian School at 6 p.m.=
On Saturday, Vidalia meets Monterey at 11 a.m.
Monterey takes on FCCS at 1 p.m.
Cathedral and Presbyterian Christian meet at 3 p.m.
Vidalia faces Block at 5 p.m. in the final game of the tournament.
Kennedy picked up his first win as Viking head coach Thursday as Vidalia defeated LaSalle 11-8 in the Delta Charter-FCCS Tournament at Delta Charter.
The Vikings dropped their first six games.
“That was a big sigh of relief for me and the players,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been putting the bat on the ball and haven’t had a lot of strikeouts. Our pitching is finally coming around. We’ve had to deal with some sore arms. We have to clean some stuff up fielding-wise. It’s a lot of small things that we can correct.”
Brett Walsworth delivered a 3-run home run to right center field in the first inning to get things started for the Vikings against LaSalle.
Walsworth and Peyton Fort had three hits each for the Vikings.
On Thursday, the Patriots cruised past Vidalia 18-0 as Garrett Hunt held the Vikings to two hits.
“Garrett did a good job finding the strike zone,” Kidd said.
Franklin Parish scored eight runs in the second and fourth innings.
The Patriots collected 11 hits.
Cobb, Eli Foster and Tucker Chapman had two hits each.
Talk about a monumental task.
I asked former Vidalia High boys basketball coach Robert Sanders to pick his top games after he retired at the end of the last school year.
Vidalia canceled its basketball games this season because of COVID-19, which shows Sanders not only had great insight on the court, but off the court.
Anyway, initially Sanders sent me his top 22.
I noticed no McCall game on there, so there was a little shuffling.
C’mon, the man coached 812 games -- all at Vidalia.
I’m fortunate he didn’t hang up on me.
Sanders finished his illustrious career with 476 wins and 336 losses.
And, yes, there were six losses on that original list.
It’s like one of my all-time favorite Vikings -- Tony Hawkins --told me when I was talking about a ballgame some 16 years ago -- a game Vidalia won.
“I don’t remember the ones we won, I remember the ones we lost,” Hawkins said.
And anyone who watched Hawkins on the football field, basketball court or baseball diamond will just nod their heads at that statement.
Hawkins made everyone around him better. He was a remarkable leader and an absolute clutch athlete.
You hear about the guys who wanted the ball in their hands -- that’s Tony.
Anyway, back to Sanders.
We did have to do a little tinkering after the first four games.
Did I mention there were 812 games?
Obviously, the teams with Gary Stewart, Torrey Dixon and Quartrell Thomas led the way.
And the David Hueing and Prentis Jenkins squads were also numerous.
And for good reason.
There were a number of firsts for Sanders on that list -- first road win over South Natchez, first win over Natchez High, first win over McCall, first trip to the state championship game, and of course the state championship win in 2010.
Some probably predicted that game as No.1. It was actually No. 2.
A triple overtime win over Rayville in 1995 topped the list.
Anyone who keeps up with Louisiana high school basketball knows how big any win over Rayville the last several years is worth noting.
We almost had to cut the No. 11 game which was a 63-61 overtime win over Natchez High in the Natchez High Invitational on December 9, 1999.
Vidalia beat Ferriday in the semifinals and Jefferson County in the finals to win the tournament and improve to 12-0 on the season.
Current Natchez High boys basketball coach David Haywood was on that Bulldog team,
But Sanders had one game twice for different reasons, so that game moved back into the Top 22.
But there were so many that didn’t make the top 22.
It’s like others receiving votes on the AP rankings.
Yes, they deserved to be among the top teams. But which worthy game do you slip out of there.
We could have gone top 40 easily. But that pandemic only lasted so long.
And spring sports can fill up three sports pages.
So here are some of the ones that were left on the cutting room floor.
There was the 3-point play by Malachi Matthews with 12 seconds remaining to beat Tensas 63-62 in Vidalia.
The Vikings trailed Tensas 62-60 with 20 seconds remaining.
Vidalia took the ball out after a time out and DeMikal McCoy fired a pass under the goal to Matthews, who made the lay-up and was fouled.
There have been some classics in Sicily Island’s tournaments. Sanders pointed to the Vikings’ 64-61 upset win over Madison on the second day of the 2018 tournament in which Jaquan Wilson scored 22 points.
Another win over Madison in the 2009 Tensas Tournament also just missed the cut. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 75-61 Quartrell Thomas scored 23 and Torrey Dixon added 18 and Gary Stewart 10.
There was the win over Madison in 2010.
There were the first and second round playoff wins in 2007 in the final year before there was seeding. Both games were on the road in the Shreveport area.
And there was the 2008 playoff game in the first year of seeding where the Vikings lost boy one point to Winnfield, missing a put-back in the final seconds.
In 2007, Vidalia won its first two playoff games — both on the road near Shreveport.
“These games could actually replace others that made the list,” Sanders lamented.
Vidalia defeated Lakeside 59-56 as Brandon Hawkins scored 21 points.
The Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals with a 65-59 win in Vivian.
Freshman Gary Stewart led the Vikings with 23 points.
The Vikings lost to Ville Platte in a quarterfinal contest that ranked No. 13.
And last — but certainly not least by any stretch of the imagination is the 2008 playoff win over Winnfield in the first year teams were ranked.
Sanders had missed the three previous games with an illness.
The Vikings fell to Winnfield 48-47, missing a few put-backs win the final minute.
Stewart sank a pair of free throws with 38 seconds remaining to put Vidalia up by one.
But Winnfield’s Gerell Kimbrell made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining and Vidalia missed at shot at the buzzer.
That was real disappointing.
Such as down the road when I realize another game that should have made the list.
After all, there were 812 games just in case that hasn’t sunk in yet.
This is the 21st of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 2 is Vidalia’s state championship win over Carroll at the Cajundome in Lafayette on March 12, 2010.
And while not at the top of the list,
Sanders called it the most memorable and most rewarding.
It was the first state championship for Sanders, and the first Class 3A state championship at Vidalia High. The Vikings won the Class 2A state championship in 1979 under Ken Simmons. That team was led by Mississippi State standout Kalpatrick Wells and Kelvin Mays.
After falling to Richwood in the Class 3A state championship game in 2009, Vidalia High was determined not to walk off the court as runners-up two straight years.
“We were all zoned in,” said senior forward Torrey Dixon. “This was our senior year and we knew the entire playoffs it was win or go home. No way any of us was going to except anything but winning. I was so into the game I didn’t ever remember the postgame celebration.”
“We just felt like nobody in Louisiana could beat us,” said Viking forward Gary Stewart. “We wanted to play Richwood again, but everybody from the bench to the starters were locked in.”
Vidalia shot 36.8 percent against Richwood in 2009. The Vikings shot an amazing 65.5 percent in the first half, while Carroll hi 42.3 percent.
The Vikings advanced to the finals by defeating Abbeville.
Carroll advanced by defeating Richwood for the third straight time that season.
Carroll’s Dashiell Franklin started off the game with a dunk.
Georgetown scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Monterey 5-4 Tuesday in Georgetown.
The contest was tied at 3-3 going into the eighth inning.
The Lady Wolves scored a run in the top of the eighth before Georgetown won the game with a walk-off hit.
Monterey had nine hits in the contest and one error.
Georgetown collected 10 hits and had no errors.
Maddy Green and Meah Peoples had two hits each for the Lady Wolves.
Allie Lipsey singled and had a sacrifice bunt.
Hannah Hitt, Lacie Keith and Macee Green each had base hits.
“Our girls fought hard and battled the entire game,” said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. “We had runners in scoring positiion and they had runners in scoring position but couldn’t score. It’s good to be in games like that because you can learn what it takes to win.”
Monterey plays at Glenmora Friday and will face Negreet and Westminster Christian in the Grace Christian Tournament this weekend.
