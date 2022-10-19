So on September 9, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association releases a memorandum classifying non-select and select football teams into four divisions each.
Tell me again why we still have districts?
So you continue to have schools competing in the same district who have no chance of meeting in the postseason.
So that didn’t need fixing?
And now we have Vidalia competing in postseason in Division III and Ferriday competing in Division IV non-select.
And Delta Charter will now be competing in Division IV non-select.
Under the new division format, 24 teams will advance to the playoffs. In the past, 32 teams advanced and there were some very ugly games.
That was not a good thing. Make sure you highlight that positive comment about the LHSAA. It doesn’t happen often when I talk about that organization.
The top four teams receive a bye.
Those top four teams are determined by the power rankings.
Yes, those are the same power rankings that had teams with one or no wins in the top 32 in the past.
Mangham is sitting at No. 2 behind Kentwood, and just ahead of Haynesville, White Castle and Logansport.
With Ferriday and Rayville remaining, Mangham will not pick up a lot of points.
An open date on the first Friday of November looked good before the new format was put in.
Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher opted to have an open date his final game of the season after getting beat up against Ouachita Christian in their regular season finale, 48-12, last year.
Mangham lost to Jonesboro-Hodge in the second round last season.
Jalen Williams, the leading rusher in the state this year, was playing on an injured ankle.
So Wilcher planned on going into the playoffs with a week rest.
Make that two weeks rest now, in all likelihood. A little heads up earlier on the change would have been nice.
Fortunately, Mangham has a veteran team that will remain focused during their playoffs.
Franklin Parish is in a district with Neville, but doesn’t have to worry about the Tigers in the playoffs as Neville is Division I, while Franklin Parish is Division II.
Since 2015, there have been four teams out of 42 in what is now Division II win a state title.
Yes, count Franklin Parish first-year coach Adrian Burnette as someone happy with the new alignment.
What does the new system mean for Concordia Parish football teams?
Vidalia, which is currently at No. 16, may have been handed the short deck.
The Vikings now have Winnfield, Union Parish (hello Trey Holley), Sterlington, Richwood and Jena to deal with along with regular Class 2A schools.
The good news is that if the Vikings can win out, there’s a good chance they would host a first-round playoff game.
Ferriday High is in the lowest division with mostly Class 2A and 1A teams, although a few of those teams could compete for a title in Division III.
Ferriday is sitting at No. 29 .
A win against Mangham Friday may be a necessity for any chance to reach the playoffs.
Poor Delta Charter was finally moved from a district that included Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, St. Frederick and Oak Grove (now 2A) into a much favorable district with Delhi Charter being the most formidable opponent.
So what happens?
The Storm are thrown in Division IV select with Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick, Southern Lab, Glenbrook, Ascension Catholic and Cedar Creek.
Delta Charter is sitting at No. 20 with a game at Delhi Friday, followed by a huge matchup with Delhi Charter at home on October 27. The Storm end the regular season at Block.
Oak Grove head coach Ryan Gregory obviously likes the new divisions. He has long been against the past arrangement.
“But I know it’s still going to take some tweaking,” Gregory told me last week before the Ferriday game.
Unfortunately, tweaking is not one of the LHSAA’s best traits.
