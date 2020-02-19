Ferriday, and Monterey's girls basketball teams host first-round playoff games Thursday, while Delta Charter and Vidalia are on the road.
Ferriday is seeded No. 7 in Class 2A.
The 21-4 Lady Trojans host No. 26 Mangham (14-13) Thursday at the Ferriday Junior High gym at 6 p.m.
Ferriday beat Mangham 50-23 in Mangham and 63-23 at home.
"We're certainly not taking them lightly," said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. "We're still going to be about our business. This is an exciting time and I always get antsy around this time of year. We're blessed to be here."
Admission to the game is $8.
The winner of the Ferriday-Mangham contest takes on the Jonesboro-Hodge-Madison winner Monday.
Monterey, seeded No. 9, hosts No. 24 Pitkin Thursday in Vidalia. The Lady Wolves' gym is not big enough to host a playoff game.
The Lady Wolves finished their season at 21-5, defeating Oak Hill in a tiebreaker game before falling to Glenmora in a tiebreaker contest for the district to earn one point for winning district.
Pitkin finished its season at 10-21.
"They are in a tough district with Fairview, Anacoco, Elizabeth and Singer," said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. "They have a couple of good guards, big post players and they run the floor well. We have to show up ready to play."
The winner of the Monterey-Pitkin game faces the winner of the Midland-Converse game on Monday.
Delta Charter, seeded No. 20., visits No.3 East Beauregard Thursday in DeRidder.
East Beauregard is 13-13 on the season.
The Lady Storm finished the regular season at 7-18.
"We just take it game by game now," said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. "The girls know what the deal. We have to be focused and cut down on our turnovers."
The Delta Charter-East Beauregard winner takes on No. 4 Merryville, which received a first-round bye.
Vidalia High is in the playoffs for the second straight year after finishing 11-12.
Red River is 25-5 on the season.
Tip-off in Coushatta is 6 p.m.
The Lady Vikings reached the playoffs last year for the first time since 2001, losing to North Caddo in the first round.
"These girls deserve to be in the playoffs, and they are ready for the challenge," said Lady Viking head coach Tema Larry. "I believe in them and the believe in themselves."
The winner of the Vidalia-Red River game takes on the winner of the Rosepine-Lakeview contest on Monday.
Also in Class A, No. 14 Block hosts No. 19 Tensas Thursday, while No. 26 Sicily Island visits No. 7 White Castle.
