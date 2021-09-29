The big one is this week.
And it feels bigger than it has in recent years. Sure, we’ve seen Neville and West Monroe matchup in Week 5 after a heart-pounding jamboree tilt before, but the Tigers came a two-point try away from beating the Rebels this year. And I still can’t stop thinking about that “scrimmage.”
And now here we are again in Week 5 with two teams that are capable of making that long bus ride to New Orleans in December. This has “instant classic” written all over it, but that’s not the only matchup that has us excited in Week 5.
1. West Monroe at Neville
There’s not much else that needs to be said really in terms of hyping up this contest. But there are two additional facets of this game that I’d like to highlight.
The first is a matchup we witnessed in the jamboree and can’t wait to see again. In that contest, we saw West Monroe defensive end Brock Harvey go at Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell, and that’s a matchup that features two of the best football players regardless of position going against one another.
The other fascinating part of this game is the talent at running back. A.J. Allen is coming off of a performance where St. Thomas More head coach Jim Hightower, who has amassed more than 400 career wins in the high school ranks, gushed over Allen’s 360-yard rushing performance. His direct quote was: “We’ve seen some good backs. He’s as good as I’ve ever seen.”
Now Neville’s TCU commit gets to stare at West Monroe’s Rayshawn Pleasant on the opposing sideline.
Both Allen and West Monroe’s Louisiana Tech commit have showcased next level speed. Which one gets free and dances around their opponent this Friday?
2. OCS at St. Frederick
St. Frederick’s defense is legit.
If you’re sleeping on the Warriors this year, you’ll likely endure a rude awakening at the hands of this talented St. Frederick defense. So don’t expect OCS to get caught napping. The Eagles suffered a hard-fought loss to the Warriors at Chip Luffy Field in 2018, which just so happened to be Andy Robinson’s first season as head coach.
You’d be crazy to think Steven Fitzhugh isn’t bringing up that bit of history this week.
But that’s in the past. This year the Warriors have a defense that has prevented teams in back-to-back weeks to gain a single yard. Meanwhile, OCS presents one of the best offenses in 1A. Something has to give Thursday night.
3. Ouachita vs. Dutchtown
Who would have thought this game would be taking place in Week 5? And better yet, who would have thought this game would feature two of the Top 16 teams in Class 5A, according to GeauxPreps.com?
The Lions are rolling right now with a 3-1 record, but the Griffins have not tasted defeat so far this season. This late addition to the schedule for Ouachita should pay off with a raucous Lion crowd Friday night.
4. Sterlington vs. Jennings
I’ve said it for the last two weeks now — try and name a hotter team in our area than Sterlington. The Panthers aren’t just off to a 4-0 start this season, but they’ve taken out bigger foes (North DeSoto), defending state champions (Oak Grove) and a promising young athletic squad in Mangham. It’s hard not to be impressed.
Jennings is the opposite in a lot of ways. The Bulldogs opened up with three straight losses to really good teams before scoring 57 points on Iota last Friday night.
As Sterlington head coach Lee Doty reminded me over the weekend, Jennings has overcome slow starts before with a state championship appearance in 2019.
We’ll see whether or not the Bulldogs find a way to get 4-star running back Trevor Etienne loose against the Panthers this Friday night.
5. Loyola vs. West Ouachita
The Chiefs’ win against Lakeside put West Ouachita at No. 17 in the Class 5A power ratings, according to what’s been an accurate GeauxPreps.com model.
That means a Chiefs victory against Loyola, which would put West Ouachita at 3-2 on the season, would at least position the Chiefs where it needs to be to make a postseason berth.
Sure, it’s way too early to start looking at these formulas, and the hard work would certainly follow with brutal matchups against Alexandria, West Monroe and Ruston, who all look like Top 10 teams in Class 5A. But the Chiefs can still play the role of spoiler against Pineville and/or Ouachita this season. And who knows what that would do for West Ouachita’s playoff chances?
