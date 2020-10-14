Centreville Academy head football coach Bill Hurst has the most wins of any Mississippi high school football coach ever at 536.
Hurst was not able to add to that total Thursday night as the Tigers fell to Cathedral 34-0 on a rainy night at D’evereux Stadium in Natchez.
Cathedral’s defense held Centreville to 71 total yards.
“Our defense played well and our offense played well in the third quarter,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne, whose Green Wave improved to 7-1.
The Green Wave totaled 224 yards on the wet surface, with Kaden Batieste leading the way with 129 yards on eight rushes. Bryson Moore ran for 99 yards on 14 carries with one 12-yard rushing touchdown.
KJ Washington led the Green Wave with five tackles, while Batieste had an interception.
Cam Tanner scored for the Green Wave after catching a Centreville pitch and returning it 86 yards for a TD.
Cathedral High School travels to Amite School Center Friday.
“We just have to stay focused,” Darbonne said.
