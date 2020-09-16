Cathedral High head football coach Chuck Darbonne has no trouble getting his team focused for this week's game as the unbeaten Green Wave hosts top-rated MSAIS Class 4A rival Brookhaven at D'Evereaux Stadium Friday.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Last year, Brookhaven Academy quarterback Tyler Fortenberry scored from three yards out with no time remaining to give the Cougars a heart-stopping 34-33 win over Cathedral Friday in Brookhaven.
Several Cathedral fans thought Fortenberry fumbled on the game-winning TD after flipping in the air at the goal line.
"We've reminded our guys every once in a while about last year's game," Darbonne said. "They are looking forward to the challenge. We made a lot of mistakes last year. We have to keep from making those mistakes this year."
To add to the drama, the contest is a District 4A4 contest, and the Cougars are coached by former Cathedral head coach Ron Rushing.
"This is probably Ron's best team he's had there," said Darbonne, who replaced Rushing in 2016. "He's got about 15 seniors. They are very explosive and have a lot of experience."
Cathedral improved to 4-0 last week with a 62-37 win over Glenbrook Friday at Cathedral.
The Wave fell behind 12-0, but used a strong running game to take control of the game in the second quarter, scoring 35 points.
Bryson Moore led the Cathedral ground game with 250 yards on 20 carries, scoring three touchdowns. Kaden Batieste added 155 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Cathedral quarterback Noah Russ was14-for-21 passing for 189 yard. Vidalia High transfer Christian Wright caught nine catches for 108 yards.
Cathedral then recovered an onside kick deep in Glenbrook territory and the Green Wave scored on a 22-yard run by Moore to give them a 35-25 halftime lead.
"That wasn't planned, it just was a matter of good hustle and getting a good bounce,” Darbonne said.
