A short-handed Cathedral High football team hung with Madison-St. Joseph for a half before falling to the Bruins 40-0 in Madison.
Cathedral was without several players who had to stay at home because of COVID-19 protocols.
“We were inside their 20 a couple of times, and only trailed 12-0 at halftime,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “The kids played hard, but we just wore down.
Cathedral (0-2) will travel to Pearl to take on Park Place Christian Academy Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.
“We finally got on the practice field Tuesday because of the hurricane,” Darbonne said. “Park Place is similar to Madison-St. Joe. There is not as much team speed, but they are physical. They have a real good quarterback and a couple of good receivers.
Park Place defeated St. Aloysius 40-26, and led Central Hinds 34-21 before falling 35-34.
“They just ran out of gas against Central Hinds,” Darbonne said.
The Green Wave is competing in a new district this year, having to move up a class, competing in District 3-5A.
Cathedral hosts Parklane Academy on September 10.
The Pioneers are coached by former Green Wave head coach Ron Rushing, who is in his fifrst year after leaving Brookhaven Academy last year.
