Shawn Griggs and Vernel Singleton said naming the Pete Maravich Assembly Center basketball court after Dale Brown was a long time coming.
“That was a good thing,” said Griggs, who played for Brown in 1990-91 after earning Class 3A Player of the Year honors at Ferriday High the year the Trojans won the state championship in 1987-88.
Singleton was a big fan favorite of LSU fans and Brown.
“Vernel is one of the most improved players I’ve had in 19 years,” Brown said before an LSU intra-squad game played at Natchez High in 1991.
Griggs still holds the record for total steals average with 2.79, totaling 81 steals in 1990-91, and also holds the most steals record in a game with 10 against Tennessee in 1991.
Griggs ranks seventh in steals in a season at 81
Griggs’ who works for Amazon in Sacramento, Ca., said Brown did a lot for LSU and the SEC.
“Coach Brown still calls me today,” Griggs said. “He was a genuine guy. He really cared about his players. He was a great motivator. He taught me to have a never give up attitude. He always gave us confidence that we could win every game we played.”
Former Ferriday basketball coach Robert Cade, who led the Trojans to Class 3A state championships in 1988 and 1989, said Brown has always been family. Brown is the godfather of Robert and Betty’s daughter, Robbie Cade Furdge.
“Dale invited us to church and we spent time at his house on the lake,” Cade said. “Naming the court after him is way overdue. He gave a lot of Black coaches ideas and thoughts on progression. He totally cares about everyone around him.”
Singleton ranks ninth in career field goal percentage at .5602. He ranks 12th in career rebounds with 784 and 15th in total points with 1,513 from 1988-92.
Singleton also ranked 15th in minutes played at 3,503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.