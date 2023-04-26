Grover shines at regional meet By Joey Martin Apr 26, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter junior Mady Grover placed second in the long jump and triple jump at the LHSAA 1A Region 1 Track Championships Monday at Ouachita Christian in Monroe.Grover qualified for the LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU in Baton Rouge on May 4.Grover finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 9.5 inches. Block High’s Janea Alexander won the event with a jump of 33 feet, 1.5 inches.Grover finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 7.25 inches.Ronald Ellis placed eighth in the 300-hurdles at 47.97 and ninth in the 1110-hurdles at 19.30Chyann Lee of Delta Charter placed ninth at 14 feet, 1 inch.Lee placed 10th in the 100-dash at 13.69.Harlem Gilmore finished 10th in the 300-hurdles at 49.67.Roniya Ellis placed seventh in the high jump at 4 feet, 4 inches.Jeremiah Nelson finished 12th in the 400-dash at 1:02.35. Justin Thomas placed 12th in the triple jump at 28 feet, 9 inches.Sydney Sharp placed 13th in the javelin with a throw of 67 feet, 3 inches.Jaydon Griffin placed 14th in the 200-dash at 26.55.Titus Harrell and Clay Roberson both competed in the javelin throw at Regionals.Korin Collins of Block High advanced to state by placing third in the 400-dash at 53.44.Block’s Zaire Beard finished third in the 400-dash at 1:03.50 and fourth in the 200-meters at 28.15 to advance to State in both events. Delhi High School, which competes in district with Delta Charter and Block, advanced in 22 events.Delhi’s Hannah Brown won the 100-meter dash in 12.73, and the 2000-meter dash in 26.62.Dekyra Brass won the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches, while Carter Dural won the 800-run at 2:09.97. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athletics Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library Apr 5, 2023 VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled Apr 5, 2023 Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned Apr 5, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
