I was all excited about sitting down and watching the Monday Night Football on January 2 between Buffalo and Cincinnati in Cincinnati. Let’s face it, there have not been a lot of really good prime time NFL games this season.
There was more excitement when Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals taking a quick lead over the Buffalo Bills in what promised to be a game of the year. (Ok, it’s been a short year).
I happened to turn away from the game for a bit when I got a text from my son, Jake.
“Are you watching game?”
“I’m not what’s going on”
“Flip it on. Bills player getting cpr.”
So I turn it over, and my wife and I are just spellbound by what we are watching.
It was like a scene from the Twilight Zone.
There was Damar Hamlin surrounded by players, and there is this eery quiet around the stadium.
I did find the hit on line (the NFL should be that quick with replays), while understanding and grateful ESPN was not showing replays as the saga continued on live television.
I was also grateful for all the prayers being offered up. It’s too bad it takes an incident such as this to see how important prayer is in this world.
Later I began to remember two instances involving two young Vidalia athletes.
On January 15, 2007, then Vidalia High sophomore Jacob McGraw was running his ninth lap around the Vidalia High gym with his teammates before practice when he stopped and leaned against the wall.
“He was leaning against the wall and then fell to the floor and went into a fetal position,” said former Vidalia boys coach Robert Sanders, who retired from Vidalia High two years ago. Damus Smith is now the head coach of the boys.
“I felt dizzy,” McGraw told me a few months later. “And the next thing I remember is laying on the floor. I don’t know how I got on the floor.”
Vidalia High assistant football and volunteer baseball coach Chuck DeWeese, then a paramedic with the Vidalia Fire Department, happened to be in the gym getting ready for baseball practice when McGraw collapsed.
“They told me Jacob had passed out and I went around there and saw him laying against the wall with his chin down on his chest,” DeWeese said. “When I got there he was gasping for air. He was semi-conscious, so I rubbed his sternum to get him fully awake so I could see what was going on. I tilted his head back to maintain his airway and he started breathing regular.”
“I’m just glad Chuck was there,” Smith said last week. “Because he really started shutting down on us.”
An ambulance was called and McGraw stayed two days at Natchez Regional.
“They ran tests and then sent guys to a specialists,” said Jacob’s mother, Ruby McGraw. “The specialist told us everything was all right.”
McGraw was cleared to to practice three weeks later.
Just before Vidalia’s playoff game in mid-February at Lakeside High in Sibley, McGraw was once again running laps wen he leaned over on the bleachers and went to sit down.
“I remember sitting down before I passed out, but don’t remember much after that,” McGraw said.
“I walked over to him and asked him if he stumble or if he was having trouble,” Sanders said. “He didn’t say anything. I knew to rub the middle of his sternum and we called the EMTs.”
“I freaked out the first time it happened,” said Smith, who road with McGraw to the hospital. “Anytime you hear about a kid going down, it’s never good. It was like everything was shutting down. And he had that sad look in his eyes. I really thought we were losing him.
“The second time I was in a classroom doing a scouting report when I heard the kids coming, yelling toward me, ‘Coach Smith. Coach Smith.’ I was thinking ‘Oh, Lord.’ I knew then it happened again. Coach Sanders had him on the floor when I got there.
McGraw underwent testing at a Jackson, Ms., hospital where it was discovered the artery of his heart was on the wrong side.
He underwent surgery in New Orleans on September 16, 2007, one day before his birthday, where the artery was moved to the right side of his heart.
“I walked out of the ICU after three days,” McGraw said years ago. “They said that was a good sign. That was a big part of my recovery. They said I recovered quicker than most people can.”
McGraw sat out his junior year, but returned to play his senior year with no problems.
“He had to have full clearance to play, and his mother had to approve,” Sanders said at the time. “We allow him to rest a lot, especially running laps.”
“I was really scared at first, I was terrified,” McGraw said at the time. “But now I feel like I never had a heart problem. I’m not scared anymore. I’m happy to be playing.”
“Even in my classroom I will catch him staring off, which is a sign of his heart problem,” Sanders said at that time. “I will ask him if he is OK. We keep a constant watch on him. It was a tough decision and took a lot of prayer. But basketball means so much to him not to let him play.”
McGraw was watching the game from Dallas, where he now does heating and ventilation work.
“It brought back a lot of memories,” McGraw said. “It was crazy to see that happen, it’s so random. Personally, I am so grateful and thankful to still be here. And I’m glad Damar is doing better. I was feeling what he was going through. It’s very scary.”
A former teammate of McGraw’s also went through a heart-related episode.
Torrey Dixon, a former All-State player at Vidalia as well as MVP of Vidalia’s 3A state championship title game, was attending Baton Rouge Community College in 2011.
He continued to excel on the court, and was scheduled to have a workout for LSU basketball coaches on April 9, 2011.
Baton Rouge Community College head coach Todd Foster was sitting in the stands with LSU coaches when Dixon collapsed.
“I hate to really even talk about it,” Foster said at the time. “Torrey made a three-pointer. I was sitting in the bleachers with the LSU assistants. After he shot it, he back-peddled, then went straight to the floor, unimpeded.”
Foster said he didn’t know what was going on at the time, but he could tell when he and the LSU assistants got to him that it was “very serious.”
“I could tell he was having trouble breathing,” Foster said. “He had the wind knocked out of him, and he was in a semi-unconscious state.”
It took just seven minutes for EMTs to arrive, and Foster said Torrey lacked a pulse for the final 45 seconds before they got to him.
Dixon initially lacked a pulse, until the medical staff brought it back.
Dixon was rushed to Baton Rouge General Hospital.
Dixon averaged 16 points per game for the Bears his freshman year.
Unlike McGraw, Dixon was not allowed to play organized ball anymore.
He was actually one of the Vidalia players who first ran past McGraw when he collapsed, but hurried back to see what was wrong.
Dixon said he and his wife, Jessica, were watching the game when Hamlin went down. Torrey and Dixon have two daughters — ages two and nine.
“She didn’t know what was happening, I knew what was happening,” Dixon said. “I knew what he, his teammates and his parents were going through. The looks on his teammates’ faces was so familiar to me.”
Dixon, who is a Senior Sales Associate at Ascension Honda in Gonzales, said he does still think about what could have been if he could have played basketball at LSU.
“That was definitely the plan,” he said. “That was a hard pill to swallow. But at the end of the day I am glad to be here. My mom can come visit me and my family here. She doesn’t have to visit me at a graveyard.”
It is not surprising that both episodes brought back haunting memories to Sanders and Smith.
“I remember Jacob more because it happened here,” Sanders said, “Luckily, Chuckie was here. You never know when something like that may happen. I did know that every second counted. And we were fortunate an ambulance was close by. That’s one of the advantages of being in a small town.”
Sanders said Vidalia High has two AED machines on the school campus now, including one in the gym.
Smith said the incident with Hamlin was tough to watch.
“I knew it was cardiac-related right when it happened,” Smith said of Hamlin’s incident. “I was talking to my brother on the phone and I was telling him everything they were going to do. He called me back later and said, ‘You were right, how did you know?’ I told him we have been there before.”
