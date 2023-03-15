Harbor named district MVP By Joey Martin Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ferriday High senior Myla Harbor was named MVP in District 2-2A.Harbor and Lady Trojan senior A’Nashia Hawkins were named to the first team.Harbor averaged 16.5 points aa game, 10 rebounds and 4.0 blocks. Hawkins averaged 15.4 points, 3.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds a game.Ferriday High senior Pamerion Swanson was named to the District 2-2A first team for the boys.Swanson averaged 20.1 points a game, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals for the Trojans, who reached the second round of the Division IV non-select playoffs. Vidalia junior Kiara Washington was named to the second team.Named as honorable mentions for the boys were Ferriday’s Montrell Reynolds, MarKeith Terrell and Kenyon Milligan.Honorable mentions for Vidalia are Chris Brooks, Marc Perkins, Louis Jordan, Kabari Davis and Elmari Lewis.Named as honorable mentions on the girls team were Ferriday’s Zaria Boxley, Akyri Sheppard, Makenzie Russ and Jazayia Hawkins.Honorable mentions from Vidalia were Chesney Williams, Kay-Lee Ashley, Sarah Freeman, Morgan Wyatt, Lyric Warner and Madelynn Denny. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Software Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Archeological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library 5 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library will host a program on the Louisiana Purchase Expeditions by Joseph… Read moreArcheological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Library lists march memorials, honorariums 5 hrs ago Thoughtfulness Thinking: Mindfulness & Thoughtfulness Thinking: Positive Thinking by Vic… Read moreLibrary lists march memorials, honorariums Library to host landscaping program 5 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Clayton Library on Thursday, March 23 … Read moreLibrary to host landscaping program
