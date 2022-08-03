Former Monterey athlete Philip Harper wanted to get his daughter, Caroline Harper, interested in playing a team sport.
But Caroline could not get into softball or basketball.
Then at the age of five, Caroline fell in love with the sport of soccer.
And that sport has grown to love her.
Caroline has excelled in the Miss-Lou Soccer Club league, and was recently chosen to represent the Miss-Lou at the All-American Soccer Youth competition in Palm Beach Gardens, Fl. Her team placed second in the nation and was recognized as an All-American Soccer Player, securing an invitation to attend the All-American Golden Cup in Naples, Fl., in December.
Caroline is the 11-year old daughter of Philip and Angela Harper.
“I love everything about soccer,” Caroline said. “I love running. And I like the individual and team part of soccer. I love having control of the ball, and having a team around you.”
Caroline said the Florida experience helped improve her soccer skills.
“It was really fun, and it helped me get better,” she said. “I learned how to pass the ball, and work with a team. It was tougher, because everyone out there plays competitive soccer.”
Caroline attends Concordia Parish Academy and is a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Vidalia.
“My favorite subject is math,” she said. “I love working with numbers.”
Caroline plays the forward position in soccer.
“I love being a striker and going head to head with an opponent,” she said.
And if the game comes down to one basket?
“I want control of the ball,” Caroline said.
Caroline said she needs to work more on her ball-handling skills.
“I love soccer,” she said. “I don’t really do anything else.”
