Harrisonburg hosting softball and run/walk Saturday By Joey Martin Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago

The Spirit Reins Equine Center presents the 2nd annual Co-ed Softball Tournament will be held Saturday in Harrisonburg.Entry fee is $150 and games will be played at the Harrisonburg baseball field.Prizes will be given for first and second place. Contact Anna Borne at 318-312-2294 or Dani Pendarvis at 318-450-1071 for more information.Also, the Sixth annual Run for the Reins 5K Run/Walk and pancake breakfast will be held Saturday at the Harrisonburg Farmer's Market. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m.The race begins at 8:30 a.m.T-shirts will be given for pre-registration.Sign-up at www.spiritreinsequinecenter.com.
