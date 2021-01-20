This is the fourth of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 17 is Vidalia’s playoff win over Springhill on February 27, 2004.
Vidaila's Tony Hawkins, the catalyst behind the Viking football and basketball teams his senior season entered the first=-round home playoff game fighting a stomach bug.
"I was hopeful he could play," Sanders said. "I really didn't realize how sick he was until he seemed to get worse as the day went o. His mother sent some medicine to him and it helped him feel better. But I knew we had some capable back-ups."
Hawkins persevered, helping lead the Vikings to a Class 2A first round 66-55 playoff win over Springhill in Vidalia.
"I remember the losses more than I remember the wins," Hawkins said. "But I just knew I had to do everything I could to get us to the next round. I was going to play regardless of being sick, injured or whatever."
With starting center Louis McNulty in foul trouble, seniors Rodney Washington and Chris Williams combined for 22 points in the post for the Vikings.
Vidalia scored the first 15 points and did not allow a Lumberjack basket until the three minute mark of the first quarter.
A slam dunk by Ken Johnson and two field goals and a 3-pointer by C.J. Williams fueled the energetic start.
"C.J. was fearful that Tony would not be able to play," Sanders said. "He got down a bit mentally during the day. But once he saw that Tony was going to be able to go he stepped up."
Springhill pulled to within 15-10 at the end of the opening period.
Vidalia led 46-45 after three periods.
Hawkins, who scored 20 points, put Vidalia up 63-55 with 1:57 remaining in the game.
Vidalia defeated Episcopal 41-35 in the second round before falling to Lakeview 67-48 in the quarterfinals.
