Delta Charter graduate Meghan Hawn knows the fight songs to three different Louisiana colleges.
Hawn was selected to the 2020-21 Louisiana Tech cheerleading team.
Hawn actually was selected for the Louisiana-Monroe cheerleading team and had not finished trying out for the Louisiana-Lafayette cheer team.
"It was crazy," Hawn said. "I had to learn six different cheers and three different fight songs."
What was even crazier is that Hawn had to try out for the cheerleading squads by sending in a video.
"That was actually good because I could re-do some things until I felt it was perfect," she said.
Hawn had to tell ULM cheerleading officials she was going to Louisiana Tech.
"I like the coaches and the team at Tech," Hawn said. "It is a very Christian-based program. But it helped a lot knowing I had ULM to fall back on if I didn't make the Tech team. I would have been proud to cheer for ULM."
Hawn said more than 150 tried out for the Tech cheerleading squad.
"That was kind of intimidating," Hawn said. "I wasn't going to get my hopes way up. But I wasn't doubting myself."
Hawn said it was nerve-wracking waiting to hear if she made the team.
"I kept checking my e-mail," she said. I was at the beach and I got up at 6 a.m. to go for a walk when I checked it and saw that I made it. I started freaking out."
Hawn began cheerleading at Delta Charter in the seventh grade.
"I was always a tomboy," she said. "But all my friends tried out so I decided to."
Hawn, who carried a 3.91 grade point average and scored a 27 on her ACT, was captain of the DCS cheerleading squad this past year. She made All-American Cheerleader at the Universal Cheerleading Association camp for three years and received the Top All-American Award at the National Cheerleaders Association camp as a junior.
Hawn received superior jump awards the past three years and Pin It Forward leadership awards the past two years.
Hawn received an invitation to try out for the UCA staff this past year and competed on multiple all-star cheer teams, including a Level 4 team in which her team competed in the D2 Summit at Disney.
Hawn said she is hopeful to be able to cheer in Ruston and on the road on Saturdays.
"We've been having zoom meetings every Friday," she said. "We're trying to get to know one another. There's still some I haven't met. It would be terrible if we're not able to cheer. We're waiting to see how that turns out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.