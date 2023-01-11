Vidalia High senior Sema’J Hayes was just getting out of bed Sunday morning when his girlfriend called him on his cell phone.
“She said, ‘You have to look at this.” I’m thinking this has to be something crazy. And then she face-timed me.
What Hayes saw was ESPN and NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss airing his regular NFL Today segment, “You Got Mossed.”
The term “Mossed” refers to when a wide receiver jumps and catches a ball over top of a defender. The term is coined after Moss, who is one of the greatest wide receivers of all time and who made a career out of making seemingly impossible catches.
Moss was counting down his top five “You Got Mossed” on Sunday, when No. 3 was Hayes going up and catching a touchdown pass from Franklin Parish’s Bryce Curtis in the Gridiron All-American Bowl which was pblayed in Orange Beach, Al., late last month.
“That was one of the biggest things ever in my life,” Hayes said.
Hayes played wide receiver, catching two touchdowns passes for his West team, which defeated the East Thursday.
His last touchdown pass reception, one that covered six yards, was toward the back of the end zone where Hayes went over the defensive back for the catch.
“I see you Hayes,” Moss said.
That’s what thrilled me, that he knew my name,” Hayes said. “I just lost it from there. I have had people from all over the community contacting me.”
“That was a lot of fun,” Hayes said. “I played receiver my ninth grade year, and continued working there when I was playing quarterback. It just felt very natural. It was great playing around such a great group of guys.”
Hayes was talking to a couple of colleges, but said officials from the Gridiron All-American Bowl have contacted them asking about Hayes. He recently received an offer from Centenary College in Shreveport which is bringing football back to the school in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.