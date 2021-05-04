Former Vidalia High teacher and coach Tim Herndon died Wednesday, April 28 in Alexandria.
He was 57.
Services were Saturday with visitation at Grace United Methodist Church in Natchez and a graveside service was held at the Natchez City Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Herndon retired from Vidalia High last year after 33 years of teaching at the school.
“This is a big loss for Vidalia,” said Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley. “Tim was always full of energy, and helped out with anything and everything possible.”
He was the 2009 Vidalia Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year, and was also named Teacher of the Year by Wal-Mart, receiving a $1,000 award to spend on class supplies.
Herndon was continuing his job as a crop consultant for Cecil Parker, which began 25 years ago. Parker said having Herndon as a consultant and friend for 25 years.
Herndon attended Mount Olive High in Mississippi most of his life. His senior year was spent at South Jones High in Ellisville, Ms., where he graduated. Herndon attended Ole Miss.
Herndon started out as a substitute teacher at North Natchez and then taught at McLaurin Elementary in Natchez.
Herndon applied for jobs in north Mississippi, and also for a chemistry teacher job at Vidalia High.
Herndon started teaching at Vidalia High in 1987 He became a quick favorite of Vidalia High students, and very respected as a teacher.
Herndon was an assistant coach to Dee Faircloth in football and Johnny Lee Hoffpauir in baseball. He also spent one year as head coach of the baseball team after Hoffpauir retired from the school.
“Tim is in my Hall of Fame,” Hoffpauir said. ”He had a big impact on my life. “He had a calmness and he was very rational about everything. He was the best assistant coach a person could have. His work ethic was tremendous.”
Faircloth said losing Herndon was like losing a family member.
“Tim was like a son to me,” Faircloth said. “He was as good a person that you can find on earth. If I said, ‘Hey Tim, we have a junior varsity game in Kansas tonight, can you drive the bus?’ He would say, “Sure Coach, those boys need to play. He made my life better. He would do anything for anybody.”
