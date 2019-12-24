I thought Santa would be a little delayed coming through Vidalia and that I would need to add some last-minute Christmas gifts. I did notice a hoofprint on one of those pylons before they removed them.
And if you clip one of those pylons with your car does it count as a touchdown?
Sorry for the lateness, Nick, but I’ve been a little busy following a state championship football team the past few weeks.
And I didn’t even ask for that!
So is a repeat too much to ask for now?
Or sharing the love with another sports team in the parish?
OK, I’ll be reasonable. I understand wanting to get through Louisiana quickly with the unpredictable weather here.
And those reindeer get a little nervous flying over our swamps.
But here’s a few late items you may can get from Amazon or any elf that does not look like Will Ferrell.
Of course we appreciate the early gift of Ferriday High football. How about some much needed rest and relaxation for Trojan head coach Stanley Smith? Even the Energizer bunny needs a break.
And some love for that Ferriday assistant coaching staff. Kenny Kitchen, C.J. Cothern, Jerrell Hayes, Slick Matthews and SaMel Washington.
Even more for Jerrell who has been a mainstay through so many coaches. He has been the backbone of that program for so many years.
How about another deep run into the playoffs for Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron?
Abron is now five games short of reaching 400 career wins.
The former Vidalia and Texas Southern standout and Hinds Community College in Utica, Ms., Hall-of-Famer has been such a positive role model and outstanding girls basketball coach for such a long time. And the past five years of her 22-year coaching career have had a little bit of everything — from losing players to injuries, suspensions, personal issues at the worst possible times. But she’s always kept a positive attitude and fielded competitive teams. She certainly deserves to be coaching in Alexandria in March.
Ferriday quarterback Kobe Dillon — an offer from a Power 5 football school. This young man showed his leadership, grit, determination and skills in a big way as quarterback of the state champion Trojans. He showed he can perform on the big stage. It’s going to be another case of colleges going, “How did we miss that guy.”
Vidalia interim football coach Rob Faircloth.
If anybody deserves some peace on earth it’s this guy after the tumultuous year he’s been through. Rob, one of the finest high school teachers and defensive coaches around, just wants to continue what he’s doing in a quiet and successful way — the way it was before the LHSAA turned Vidalia High’s world upside down by forcing Dee Faircloth out as head coach. By the way, a lump of coal for the LHSAA would be another deserving gift.
Vidaila junior left-handed pitcher Peyton Fort. A healthy season after being sidetracked by a knee injury last season. Fort is one of the top pitchers in the state and his loss was a big loss to Vidalia’s postseason chances last season.
That said, Mike Norris a trip to Sulphur. The hard-working Norris bleeds Viking blue. He has made a tremendous impact on students and Vidalia High and deserves the big stage.
Former Vidalia High legendary coach Dee Faircloth. Anything he wants. He’s earned it just the past few years.
Delta Charter coaches a different district. Blake Wheeler will face two state championship football teams in just his district schedule.
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley a calm and peaceful search for a head football coach. You won’t find anyone anywhere who does things the right way and has more love for his school than Bernie. After a drama-filled football season he deserves to be able to sit back and just enjoy the year.
And don’t worry, I’m not forgetting Monterey. And you have a big gift coming with a new gym. But state championships for Eric Richard and Cary Shively would certainly be well deserved. These two guys have done so much for the Monterey community for so many years. And they have developed so many young athletes into being the best they can possibly be with the smallest of resources.
Delta Charter softball coach Jeanie Beach a state championship ring she so richly deserves. Beach has put so much into the school and softball program. She’s gotten close, but that’s not good enough for her competitive juices.
Same for Delta Charter girls basketball coach Ron Ellis, who has been at the school from the get-go serving in so many roles, and even coaching four teams at one time.
Ellis always takes what he has and makes the best of it. He enjoys being out of the spotlight, but the gym lights of a state championship game would be just desserts.
And thanks for the unbeaten season and Heisman Trophy for Joe Burrow.
Throw in a Saints Super Bowl and LSU football championship and I’ll leave you enough cookies to last through the next highway construction.
And now getting just a little more serious.
I understand the wanting to claim Ferriday’s state championship as the first for the Ferriday Trojans.
Which is why I have been writing that in my stories, followed by it’s the first state title for Ferriday High since 1956, alluding to the Ferriday Bulldogs, who won four straight state championships from 1953-56.
It’s still Ferriday High.
And it takes nothing at all away from what this year’s Ferriday Trojan football team accomplished.
But it’s also a great legacy that we can all embrace.
As a matter of fact, if you count Ferriday’s state championship last month as its fifth, it moves the school ahead of Acadiana, Southern Lab, Destrahan, Kinder, West St. John and Sulphur, which all have four. Three of Sulphur’s came in the 1940s. Destrahan’s first title came in 1949.
The five state titles now ties Ferriday with Amite, Edna Karr, Jonesboro-Hodge, Minden, University, Parkview Baptist, Oak Grove and St. James. Oak Grove and St. James won their fifth also this year.
That’s impressive on anybody’s resume.
Congrats Bulldogs and Trojans. The legacy continues.
